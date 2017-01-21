Wests Tigers’ Kyle Lovett charged with drug possession

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

23-year-old Wests Tigers second-rower Kyle Lovett has been charged with drug possession by the NSW police, according to a statement released by the Tigers.

Lovett was charged in December last year but only today informed the Tigers of the matter. He is set to face court next month.

The Tigers released a statement on the matter earlier today, expressing their disappointment with Lovett’s conduct.

Wests Tigers statement on Kyle Lovett, 21 January 2017

Wests Tigers have today been made aware that a player has been charged by the NSW Police for drug possession. Kyle Lovett was charged with possession of a small quantity of a prohibited substance on 23 December, 2016 and will face court on 1 February, 2017. Wests Tigers Club officials were only made aware of the matter by Lovett today. Upon learning of Lovett’s charge Wests Tigers immediately alerted the NRL Integrity Unity this morning and the two parties are currently working together on the matter. Wests Tigers are incredibly disappointed with Lovett and do not in any way condone his behaviour. Wests Tigers ensure that all players and staff receive the highest level of education in relation to drugs. The Club takes the welfare and education of its players and very seriously with the Wests Tigers Wellbeing and Education department ranked second in the NRL in 2016. Wests Tigers will be making no further comment until the matter is resolved, both with the NSW Police and the NRL Integrity Unit.

Lovett made his NRL debut for the Tigers in Round 1 of 2015 and has been a regular for the side ever since, playing 43 career matches to date. He was named the Tigers’ Rookie of the Year in 2015.

He also made a start to his representative career in 2016, playing on the side of City in the annual City vs Country Origin match.

Lovett is contracted with the Tigers until the end of the 2017 season, however there has been talk in recent weeks that the Tigers are looking to force him out of the club to alleviate salary cap pressure.