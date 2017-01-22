Angelique Kerber vs Coco Vandeweghe: Australian Open tennis live scores

 
    Womens Singles, 4th Round

    Angelique Kerber, GER (1)
    Coco Vandeweghe, USA

    Reigning Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber faces a tough fourth round match-up against dangerous American Coco Vandeweghe. Join The Roar for live scores from approximately 8:30pm (AEDT).

    Vandeweghe produced a magnificent effort, rallying from a break down, to secure a memorable three-set victory over Eugenie Bouchard in the third round.

    The 25-year-old American is one of the more aggressive players on the WTA tour and should provide Kerber with her most difficult match of the tournament to date.

    Vandeweghe loves to play on the front foot and take risks in order to stamp her authority early in a rally. Obviously, such an approach is not without consequences. The American can produce plenty of unforced errors, which is the last thing that she needs against a player like Kerber.

    Still, if Vandeweghe finds her range, she’s in with a solid chance of causing a significant upset.

    Kerber played well in the third round but the German needs to hit her peak – which she is yet to do – in order to dispatch one of the tournament’s more dangerous unseeded players.

    This contest should go the distance, but whether Vandeweghe can cause a boilover will rest on her ability during clutch moments. Known for having a short temper on court, the underdog can ill-afford to get frustrated against a seasoned professional like Kerber.

    Despite an inconsistent start to her title defence, Kerber has finished all her matches strongly, proving her ability to maintain or improve her level when circumstances offer little room for error. This could prove vital against Vandeweghe.

    Prediction
    Kerber is a formidable player but Vandeweghe has the game required to cause the upset, provided she keep her emotions in check during key moments.

    Vandeweghe in three sets.

