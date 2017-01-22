Australia vs Pakistan: Fourth ODI cricket live scores, blog

Australia are full of confidence and striving for a series victory when they take on Pakistan in the fourth ODI. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2:20pm (AEDT)

After a disappointing performance in Melbourne, a refreshed Australian outfit took advantage of sloppy Pakistan fielding and bowling to claim a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Despite making a respectable 263 and seeing the Aussies slump to 2-45 inside ten overs, Pakistan failed to capitalise on their early advantage with the ball.

Skipper Steve Smith smashed an unbeaten 108 to once again digging his side out of a hole, while Peter Handscomb pitched in with 82 on debut.

Smith continues to dominate Pakistan, scoring at least 50 in six of eight innings this summer at an average of 101.50. His run-a-ball ton took teh skipper to 3000 ODI runs; the fastest of any Australian, breaking Michael Bevan and George Bailey’s records.

Pakistan young-gun Babar Azam continues to make history himself, becoming part of an illustrious club as equal-fastest man to make 1000 ODI runs – the 22-year-old joins the likes of Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Quinton de Kock in reaching the milestone in 21 innings.

But to keep the series alive until Australia Day in Adelaide, rather than a rookie, one of either experienced duo Umar Akmal or Shoaib Malik will likely have to bat through to the end of the innings, rather than thowing their wickets away at crucial stages.

In terms of the bowling, the Aussies may call upon the services of young leg-spinner Adam Zampa if we’ve got a traditional, spinning SCG deck. Zampa should work well in tandem with his domestic captain Travis Head, who has been the frontline one-day spinner this summer.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s absence at the bowling crease has bewildered many, especially considering his recall to the Australian Test squad as a genuine all-round option. Head has proven his prowess both economically (in Brisbane) and as a strike bowler, but Maxwell will no doubt expect some overs before leaving for India next month.

Pakistan are likely to call upon veteran Wahab Riaz, after missing consecutive matches, and may also tinker with their batting line-up, with Mohammad Nawaz a chance to come in as a third spin option.

In 14 fixtures between these two sides at the SCG, the Aussies have won ten matches to Pakistan’s four, the visitors’ most recent victory coming way back in 1997.

Prediction

The Aussies have enjoyed a dominant summer against Pakistan and, with what appears to be a settled line-up for the New Zealand series, they should once again be victorious to wrap up the series.

Join The Roar from 2pm (AEDT) for all the action, and be sure to share your thoughts on the match in the comments section below.