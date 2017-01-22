Federer the main man on Aus Open day seven

Roger Federer’s fourth-round duel with Kei Nishikori headlines day seven of the Australian Open, and has been given top billing by tournament organisers.

The pair will play at 7pm on Rod Laver Arena for a place in the quarter-finals.

Federer doesn’t have an imperious record over the Japanese No.1.

The Swiss star has won four of their six matches but only one of their last three battles, dating back to 2014.

World No.1 Andy Murray – Federer’s potential opponent in the last eight, should both progress – plays German journeyman Mischa Zverev earlier on centre court.

Stan Wawrinka plays Andreas Seppi and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on in-form Brit Dan Evans in Sunday’s other fourth-round men’s action.

Women’s No.1 Angelique Kerber also returns to action on Sunday, facing powerful American Coco Vandeweghe in the late match on Rod Laver Arena.

Evergreen American Venus Williams will play German qualifier Mona Barthel for a place in the last eight.

Barthel, who struggled with chronic fatigue syndrome during 2016, knocked out Ashleigh Barty in the third round to record her best major tournament.

A triumph for Williams would have the 36-year-old on track to make just her second semi-final at a major tournament this decade.

The winner of their fourth-round match will play either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarter-final.

Completing the singles action on Sunday, seventh-seed Garbine Muguruza will face a tricky opponent in Romania’s Sorana Cristea.