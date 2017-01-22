France eyes another All Black – Toulon targetting Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Larkham and Walker come out of retirement for the Brumbies

Another All Blacks star may be on the move to French rugby, with reports surfacing that scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow is being targeted by Toulon.

Kerr-Barlow, who also plays for the Chiefs in the Super Rugby competition, has been linked to a move to Europe by French newspaper L’Equipe.

Looking for a scrumhalf to replace outgoing Jonathan Pélissié, Toulon were reportedly chasing the likes of Greg Laidlaw and Richard Wigglesworth along with Kerr-Barlow.

However, with Laidlaw and Wigglesworth having signed contracts elsewhere it appears that Kerr-Barlow is now the No.1 name on their list.

The Australian-born 26-year-old has played 25 Tests for the All Blacks and also made 67 appearances for the Chiefs. His career so far has been littered with success – winning back-to-back championships with the Chiefs in 2012 and 2013, and the Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

He currently finds himself stuck behind Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara in the search for more game time at national level, a situation which doesn’t look likely to change soon.

The news comes only shortly after fellow All Black Aaron Cruden confirmed last week that he was moving to Montpellier on a three-year big money deal.

Ben Smith and Israel Dagg have also been rumoured to potentially be on the move to French clubs, though nothing has been made official for either of them at this stage.

The move would see Kerr-Barlow reunited with Ma’a Nonu, the former All Black becoming one of his new teammates.