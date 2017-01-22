India vs England: International cricket, 3rd ODI live scores

England haven’t been able to take a trick so far on tour of India and it doesn’t look like things will improve much as the one-day series rolls into Eden Gardens. Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEDT).

After getting absolutely thumped in the Test-series at the back end of 2016, England have had approximately nothing to answer the Indian batting order so far in this one-day series, with the results looking unlikely to take drastic change.

Simply put, India are scoring too many runs against an attack that is struggling to get the job done for the tourists.

England actually ran up a very respectable total of 350 in the first game after winning the toss and batting, often thought to be the difference maker in Indian conditions.

It wasn’t to be though as the master himself, Virat Kohli made a big century to guide his nation to victory, a few wickets left in hand and plenty of time to spare.

The second one-dayer didn’t get much better for England as they went down in another match that, had they taken their opportunities, they would have won.

India went out and thumped a massive 381 to star the match, Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni both making big centuries to power India to the top.

England fought hard in reply, but simply were never going to score that many runs as Eoin Morgan led the way with a century.

Simply put though, both sides are struggling a little with their batting depth and pending players being rested here, it could be an interesting match to see who stands up.

Prediction

India are continuing to roll on here, not even looking like dropping a match or going close to it no matter how daunting the task in front of them.

At this point, England will be reaching the mental stage of being on the plane heading home despite three T20 matches to follow the one-day series, which ends in Kolkata.

A three-match series has given England no time to adjust and no time to have a chance in the series with the men in blue and red getting shelved thus far.

It won’t change here either.

India in a canter.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.