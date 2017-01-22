Kings still title contenders: Gaze

Sydney coach Andrew Gaze believes his side’s finals dreams are still alive despite the Kings being mired in a horror form slump.

Saturday’s 87-73 loss to the Adelaide 36ers was the Kings’ seventh defeat from their past eight starts, which has seen them slide from first to sixth on the congested NBL ladder over the past six weeks.

But with one less win than second-placed Illawarra and one more win than bottom-ranked Brisbane, Sydney is still in the mix.

“Normally at this stage of the season, if you’re 11-13, you’d say the season would be done but just the quirky nature of this particular season and how even it is, we’re still alive,” Gaze said.

“We’ve got four games to go. If we can win three of them, we probably have a chance; if we win all four of them, I’d say we’re definitely in.”

While hopeful of making a dent in the playoffs in his rookie season at the helm, Gaze acknowledges a drastic form turnaround is needed.

“You cant ignore our record over the last seven to eight games,” Gaze said.

“We’ve gone from 10-6 to 11-13. Form needs to improve.

“I think it’s within our capacity to compete with some of the better teams but we just need to be able to do it for longer periods of time and we need to find a way to put the ball in the hole.”

Adelaide coach Joey Wright was delighted with the spread of scorers with six players (including three off the bench) hitting double digits, led by Jerome Randle (19 points, 11 assists) as the top-of-the-table Sixers sprinted to their sixth consecutive victory.

“I know coaching on the other side of that, how hard it is when you’ve got teams that attack you in multiple areas,” Wright said.

“It’s really hard to defend.

“If we continue to do that and provide that balance, it’s going to be great for us.”