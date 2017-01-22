Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: English Premier League live scores

 
    Man. City V Tottenham

    CITY OF MANCHESTER STADIUM, MANCHESTER, 22 JANUARY 2017

    		  
    Man. City Match Completed Tottenham
    2 FINAL SCORE 2
    0 HALF TIME SCORE 0
    17 SHOTS 6
    7 SHOTS ON GOAL 2
    10 FOULS 7
    5 CORNERS 4
    3 OFFSIDES 5
    55 POSSESSION 45

    Manchester City hosts Tottenham Hotspur in a battle between two Premier League heavyweights with deeply juxtaposed form guides. Join The Roar for live scores from 4am (AEDT).

    After a promising start to the season, City’s fortunes have fallen tremendously, with Pep Guardiola now conceding that the title is out of reach for a club that demands success.

    Coming off a humbling 4-0 defeat to Everton, this match against Tottenham will reveal a lot about the character of a squad in crisis mode.

    Not only are the Citizens well off the pace of league leaders Chelsea, they also find themselves in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification altogether.

    Indeed, it is difficult to see how they will secure a much-needed win, even at home. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are the in-form team of the league, firing on all cylinders.

    While stars such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli continue to receive the lion’s share of plaudits, Tottenham’s squad across the board are efficient and disciplined, and it will take a complete performance from City to secure three points at the Etihad.

    In good news for the Mancunians, new Brazilian signing Gabriel Jesus should make his club debut, and the young forward certainly possesses the talent required to provide a more profound edge upfront to complement Sergio Aguero.

    It is his side’s defence that remains the chief concern for Guardiola, though. John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have been exposed on the break against class attackers, and should be in for a very hard time against the likes of Kane and Alli.

    Despite their woes, the Manchester club remain formidable, with a great squad. But they are underperforming and need to dig deep at home against the form team of the competition.

    Prediction
    Spurs are riding a huge wave of winning momentum but City possesses the class to stop them. A score draw looks likely, in a season-defining game for both clubs.

    City and Tottenham to draw 2-2.

    Live Score Updates

    12' YELLOW CARD - Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham)

    13' YELLOW CARD - Eric Dier (Tottenham)

    49' GOAL - Leroy Sané (Man. City)

    51' YELLOW CARD - Dele Alli (Tottenham)

    52' YELLOW CARD - Nicolás Hernán Gonzalo Otamendi (Man. City)

    54' GOAL - Kevin de Bruyne (Man. City)

    58' GOAL - Dele Alli (Tottenham)

    77' GOAL - Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

    87' YELLOW CARD - Victor Mugabe Wanyama (Tottenham)

