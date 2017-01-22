Muguruza through to Open quarter-finals

Spanish seventh seed Garbine Muguruza has booked a maiden Australian Open quarter-finals berth, cruising to a straight-sets win over Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Muguruza, who defeated Serena Williams in the final of last year’s French Open, rarely looked troubled on her way to a 6-2 6-3 victory in just more than an hour on Sunday night.

She will face either world No.1 Angelique Kerber or American Coco Vandeweghe in the quarter-finals, having fallen short in the fourth round twice before.

“It was a very important match for me because this is the third time that I’m in the round of 16 and I never go through,” Muguruza said.

“It means a lot. I always come here very motivated. To be in the quarter-finals is such a great achievement and I’m so looking forward to keep winning.”

Muguruza was able to capitalise on 26 unforced errors from world No.78 Cirstea, who sought a medical timeout during the second set for treatment of a wrist injury.

The 23-year-old said she had grown in confidence since claiming her first grand slam title at Roland Garros last year.

“I know grand slams are very important,” Muguruza said.

“When you win one, you have that self-confidence and that belief in yourself that you can do it again.”