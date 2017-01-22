As a new NRL pre-season winds down, let the anticipation begin

As the National Rugby League (NRL) season is due to begin, the drama is already in full display.

There are players being charged with misconduct and drug charges, as other teams are highly anticipated to have a big year but can they live up to the high standards that have been put upon them?

Brisbane Broncos

For the Brisbane Broncos, it has been a quiet off season with some incidents along the way – including James Roberts being charged with domestic violence. So far the biggest story to come is the possibility of breaking up the half combinations of Ben Hunt and Tony Milford, with the Dragons offering Hunt six million dollars six-year contract.

Also, how does a team with Hunt and Milford fit Benji Marshall in, particularly Marshall in his recent form?

Canberra Raiders

Just when the Raiders where getting things back in order after what was known as the ‘Rat pack’ – i.e. Blake Ferguson, Josh Dugan, Todd Carney and Sandor Earl – a leading player gets a DUI.

In a more positive note Dave Taylor looks on track to earn a contract however he is yet to earn a spot, which will not be easy due to forward depth.

With Kurt Baptise out for most of the season, will the Raiders have Josh Hodgson play the full 80 or will Adam Clydesdale take the Baptise role?

Cronulla Sharks

The drama at the Sharks continues.

They lack a top hooker after Michael Ennis’ retirement and James Segarayo has not been registered to play or train with them as Leeds have asked for a massive $425,000 transfer fee.

However, filling in for Ben Barba will not be such a problem as both Jack Bird and Valentine Holmes can do a great job at the back.

Gold Coast

The big question for Titans fans is what to with Jarryd Hayne. Do they play him at his accustomed fullback position as playmaker fullback, or continue trying him at five-eighth?

Also, can the Titans continue the form that crept them into finals last year?

Canterbury Bulldogs

Looking back at the last few games of the season, it was a battle a with the Raiders, Cowboys and Bulldogs for two spots.

Manly Sea Eagles

After a horror year, with players not playing to their full potential, this is the year Trent Barrett starts getting judged as a coach.

Last year was about getting the team he wants, which included sacking over 14 players to free up the cap to sign more quality over quantity.

Melbourne Storm

The Storm always compete however they have lost two key players in Marika Koroibete and Kevin Proctor.

Can Billy Slater get through a full season and how will his shoulder pulls up? If Slater does not get through the season, it will be pretty much be the end of his career.

Newcastle Knights

If Jarrod Mullen is found guilty, it leaves a massive hole in the halves with the Knights in previous years lacking creativity and not being able to grind out wins.

Also with Jeremy Smith, James McManus and Kade Snowden retiring and no big-name replacement, it will be hard for the Knights to get off the bottom of the ladder.

New Zealand Warriors

Kieran Foran’s signature could be massive however he has to convince the NRL Integrity Unit he is good to play.

If they could sign Foran it would mean they have the same core as the New Zealand representative side, with Roger Tuivasa Sheck, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke.

This would one of the best spines in competition and coming into the world cup at the end of the year that would make New Zealand hot favourites

North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys have lost a little a little bit in the forwards, with Ben Hannant retiring and James Tamou going to the Panthers.

However, the Cowboys have kept the same players for a while so they know each other’s game, which only helps the chemistry of the team