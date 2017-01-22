New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 2nd Test – Day 3 live scores

While rain and slow over rates are ruining the second Test in Wellington, Bangladesh have begun a massive fight back, bringing themselves right into the match for a chance to level the series against New Zealand. Join The Roar for live scores from 8:35am (AEDT).

With rain curtailing the end of Day 2, today’s play will bring with an early start by 23 minutes and all sorts of pressure on the Black Caps to score some more runs before they are knocked over, and then bowl well.

It would be one of the great boilovers of the modern era if Bangladesh could beat the Kiwis in a Test match away from home, but they couldn’t have put themselves in much of a better position to do so with the pitch starting to take turn.

Of course, the pitch may well have taken turn from Day 1 but we will never know as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson refused to bowl Mitchell Santner, his strike weapons Trent Boult and Tim Southee bowling more than 50 overs between them.

Bangladesh were eventually skittled for what seemed to be a below par score of 289, but it’s proven to be anything but with the hosts struggling through Day 2.

While rain curtailed the end, conditions can’t be blamed for a vulnerable batting order being exposed after they had reached 3 for 153.

By stumps the Kiwis were 7 for 260, still behind by 29 runs, with BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme dismissed in the same over, just a few out from the eventual close of play.

It’s left New Zealand in dire straights, with all round spin bowler Shakib Al Hasan spinning a web to pick up three wickets.

Day 3 Prediction

With this match progressing at a much higher pace than the first, the draw is almost out of the equation unless the rain continues to wreak havoc.

For the Tigers, it’s absolutely pivotal they pick up the remaining wickets in quick time, becuase the way New Zealand have crumbled, their chances of a big second innings appear pretty slim given form of their batsmen right throughout the tour.

Batting last on this wicket though, with the Bangladesh bowlers on a roll is fraught with danger for the Kiwis so they somehow need to eek out a first innings lead.

It’s going to be an intriguing day’s cricket, but expect Bangladesh to be on top early before it evens back out at the end with the match hanging in the balance.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of Day 3 in Wellington from 8:35am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.