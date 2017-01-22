Picking the winners and losers on Australia’s upcoming Indian tour

Only a few optimists would see Australia’s tour of India in February and March as a likely series win.

History and recent sub continent form is against them, and with a combined 16 Tests in Indian experience among the entire squad, winning a Test will be difficult – let alone a series.

However, like every series, there will be some winners and losers. Batsmen first.

There has been a lot of talk about needing to bat a lot of overs to compete in this series. I think Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh will be the winners. I’d have the older Marsh batting 6 in this team, as they need to bat deep.

Steve Smith’s limited Test experience in India has been modest, with his average of 40 well down on his Test average of a tick over 60. However he can bat long, plays spin well and his captaincy has improved him overall as a cricketer.

Handscomb is only new to the Test team but he is arguably one of the best Australian players of spin bowling and, for that, I’d pick him as one of the winners.

While Shaun Marsh hasn’t played Test cricket in India, his form on spinning wickets should see him bat well. I think he should bat at six as we don’t have an allrounder good enough to be picked for his batting and because I think two of our top three may be fragile.

Which brings me to our vice captain, David Warner. Warner’s played four Tests in India for an average of 24. While he has to play all the Tests and has the ability to win Tests almost on his own for Australia (like he did in Sydney), I think he will struggle on the Indian decks and could be one to miss out on runs.

I’m a massive fan of Usman Khawaja, but his sub continent record is mediocre at best and its hard to see him having a great tour against the sub continent’s best team.

Matt Renshaw is the wild card. Matt has been compared already to his left handed Queenslander namesake. Matt Hayden had slightly more international experience but was nowhere near assured his spot when Australia toured India in 2001.

Three Tests later and at an average of close to 110, he was cemented in the team for years to come. It is now legendary that Hayden spent countless hours practising his sweep shot prior to the tour and its not hard to imagine Renshaw doing something similar.

From a wicketkeeping angle, Matthew Wade has the duties for the series but his performance will determine whether he is keeping against England later this year at the start of the Ashes. Although his recent Test batting form has been disappointing, I think he’s fairly safe.

I don’t see Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar or Glenn Maxwell getting a Test. I could well be wrong, especially if selectors need a fifth bowling option, but I don’t see any of these allrounders doing enough with the bat to justify selection. Steve Smith probably needs to get ten overs out of himself and David Warner.

Of the bowlers, I’m tipping Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to be the winners. Both have the ability to swing the ball, both with the new ball and later with reverse swing. Indian players are less comfortable with quick bowlers than they are with spinners and I think these two, along with Jackson Bird if he plays, will excel.

Shane Warne had an average of 43 in India so even the best spinners find it tough. Unfortunately, you can’t place Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe in the same bracket as Warnie and they will struggle for wickets.

However, if they can hold down an end for a long spell and be economical, they can do a job for Australia with the quicks looking to take the majority of wickets at the other end.

Mitchell Swepson is the surprise pick of the tour squad and he certainly looks like he may have a long career for Australia as he does have the ability to pick up wickets. Having said that, I think picking him for a Test on this tour would still be a mistake.

I still remember watching Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri taking Shane Warne apart at the SCG in 1992 and it was only the selectors’ faith and Warne’s self belief that saw him bounce back and become the best leg spinner of all time.

I think this squad is probably the best we have available at the moment and the new kids within the team have certainly made their mark. Whatever happens in India, the selectors need to stick with this team for the long haul.