Final four settled as Stars, Sixers secure BBL semi-final berths

The Melbourne Stars made it six semi-final appearances from as many BBL seasons on Saturday night, but Melbourne’s green team also let a huge opportunity slip.

The Stars’ three-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers at the MCG cost them a home semi-final and pitched them into a tough encounter against the first-placed Perth Scorchers at the WACA on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target of 157, the Sixers were in deep trouble at 6-97 but an unbeaten 33 from Sean Abbott helped set up a semi-final clash against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Wednesday.

The result meant the Melbourne Renegades, who were fourth on the ladder before Saturday’s game, were eliminated from finals contention.

Despite their consistent finals appearances, the Stars are yet to register their maiden BBL title.

Skipper David Hussey couldn’t help but wonder what might have been.

“First and foremost our plan was to win tonight and then play a home final against the Renegades and hopefully pack out the stadium,” Hussey said.

“But it’s not to be and we’ve got to fly to Perth – probably one of the toughest trips in the Big Bash. But we played well there in the last game and we’re going to take a bit of confidence into this next game.”

The Australian ODI selectors have tested the Stars’ depth at the business end of the season, with Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis and Pete Handscomb all unavailable.

“The Aussie selection probably hasn’t come at the right time for us,” Hussey conceded.

“But we’re never going to shy away from that … we want Stars players to play for Australia. But we also want them available to play for the Stars (if possible).

“We’ve just got to revisit that (performance) pretty quickly and reset our plans … re-calibrate and get the confidence back up in the guys that they can execute under pressure.”

The Sixers jumped from fifth to third with the win. They won their only title – in BBL01 – from the same position and Saturday’s man-of-the-match Sean Abbott said confidence is high after the win.

“Games can be won with a big over or getting a few wickets … we’ve just got to go out and back our skills,” Abbott said.

“Hopefully things will go our way on the day.

“Brisbane are a very good team with a few guys hitting some good form.

“They’ll be very tough up there, but we knocked them off a few games ago so we’re very confident going in and hopefully we can do the same.”