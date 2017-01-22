Thon Maker named for first NBA start

Australian NBA rookie Thon Maker has been named to make his first start for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 19-year-old will start alongside fellow Australian Matthew Dellavedova against the Miami Heat on Sunday (AEDT) following the withdrawal for Jabari Parker from the starting team for the first time this year.

Dellavedova returns to the starting line up after being eased into the side from the bench after working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Coach Jason Kidd said Parker would start off the bench after breaking a team rule.

Kidd declined to elaborate on the move, which came after the Bucks held a long players-only meeting following a loss Friday at Orlando.

The meeting got heated at times, and Parker said he wasn’t well received when he expressed his point of view.

Parker has scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Patty Mills looks set for a huge battle with LeBron James and co in Cleveland, with Tony Parker and Pau Gasol ruled out for San Antonio.

Parker has failed to recover from a left foot injury and will again be out for the Spurs after missing their 118-104 win over Denver.

Mills didn’t start in that game with 20-year-old rookie guard Dejounte Murray running the point.

Gasol is out indefinitely after breaking his left hand during warm-ups on Thursday night.

He underwent surgery Friday and while the team hasn’t put a timetable on his return, Gasol is likely to miss at least one month.

David Lee is expected to start in Gasol’s spot.

The Cavs are hoping to have Kevin Love in the line-up after he missed Thursday’s game with back spasms.