AFL Women’s opener changes venue to accommodate bigger crowd

The AFL’s season opening women’s fixture between Carlton and Collingwood has been moved to Ikon Park due to higher than expected demand.

The women’s tournament, which will kick off on February 3, was originally scheduled to be opened on the Friday afternoon at Melbourne’s Olympic Oval, which holds 7000 people.

However it will now be played at the nearby Princes Park, which can hold upwards of an extra 10,000 fans, in a prime time of 7.45pm AEDT for increased television and crowd exposure.

The move follows around 2000 people attending a Carlton and Melbourne practice match on Saturday, prompting AFL game development manager Simon Lethlean to consider the switch.

“All footy fans who want to see the opening AFLW match will now have the opportunity to do so at Ikon Park,” Lethlean said.

“It is fantastic the new AFLW competition has so much momentum and interest.”

The match is the first of four games to kick off the season early next month.