AFL Women’s opener changes venue to accommodate bigger crowd

The AFL’s season opening women’s fixture between Carlton and Collingwood has been moved to Ikon Park due to higher than expected demand.
The women’s tournament, which will kick off on February 3, was originally scheduled to be opened on the Friday afternoon at Melbourne’s Olympic Oval, which holds 7000 people.
However it will now be played at the nearby Princes Park, which can hold upwards of an extra 10,000 fans, in a prime time of 7.45pm AEDT for increased television and crowd exposure.
The move follows around 2000 people attending a Carlton and Melbourne practice match on Saturday, prompting AFL game development manager Simon Lethlean to consider the switch.
“All footy fans who want to see the opening AFLW match will now have the opportunity to do so at Ikon Park,” Lethlean said.
“It is fantastic the new AFLW competition has so much momentum and interest.”
The match is the first of four games to kick off the season early next month.
January 23rd 2017 @ 3:46pm
mds1970 said | January 23rd 2017 @ 3:46pm | ! Report
There’s a lot that’s still unknown about how the AFLW comp will work; as I wrote about in my article last week.
But early indications are there’s far more support than anyone could have imagined. A trial game that wasn’t publicised at all drew a crowd of 2,000 on Saturday.
The moving of this game had to happen. Locking the gates and turning people away wouldn’t be a good look – and the interest they’ve guaged indicates that would have happened at Olympic Park.