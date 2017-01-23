Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers: NFC Championship NFL live scores, blog

The Atlanta Falcons play host to the Green Bay Packers as they go head-to-head for a place in the Super Bowl and to claim the NFC Championship. Join The Roar from 7:05am (AEDT) for live coverage.

Matt Ryan has proved himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league throughout the 2016-17 NFL season and he will be hoping to defy the critics once again and steer his Atlanta Falcons to their first Super Bowl in 20 years.

The Falcons may not be playoff specialists but they didn’t look out of touch in their 36-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Ryan lifted his team to a big win, collecting 338 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 125.7 passer rating against a strong Seattle defense.

He will be hoping to do something similar in the NFC Championship Game by playing to the perimeter where lethal offensive players including Tevin Coleman, Devonta Freeman and one of the best wide receivers in the league – Julio Jones.

Ryan knows how to create one-on-one opportunities with his many weapons on the outside, if he can get Julio Jones on his own, the Falcons offence will be lethal for Green Bay to stop.

The Packers on the other hand also have one of the best quarterbacks in the league with playoff specialist Aaron Rodgers at the centre of Green Bay’s offence.

The Cal graduate has a great ability to extend plays and engage his offensive weapons in Jared Cook and Randall Cobb, both of whom were instrumental in Green Bay’s tense 34-31 victory over the first seed Dallas Cowboys, kicker Mason Crosby getting them home with a last-ditch 51-yard field goal once the play clock had expired.

The key to the match for the Falcons will be to isolate Rodgers’ inside the pocket to avoid the quarterback finding rhythm and making big plays to his favour receiving targets.

After a slow start to 2016-17, Rodgers has come up with 40 touchdowns from 4,428 yards with a 104.2 passer rating and only 7 interceptions.

If the quarterback can get in space and buy time however, he could prove a handful for the Falcons who will be in for a tough encounter at home.

Prediction

The home crowd will be of huge help to Matt Ryan and the Falcons, steering them to their first NFC Championship since 1998 on their journey to the first ever Super Bowl win.

Falcons by 3.



