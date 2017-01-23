Australia announce ODI squad to tour New Zealand (with an eye on India)

 
The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , ,

    0 Have your say

    More Videos More Cricket Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    All eyes are seemingly on Australia’s tour of India, with key players Usman Khawaja and David Warner being rested for Australia’s upcoming five-game one day tour of New Zealand.

    Warner is the key omission, with Cricket Australia saying he has been rested to refresh him physically and mentally before the tour of India later in February.

    Aaron Finch will replace him at the top of the order, with Travis Head and Shaun Marsh likely to fight it out for the other openers’ spot.

    Australia squad for New Zealand ODI tour

    Steve Smith (C)
    Pat Cummins
    Aaron Finch
    James Faulkner
    Peter Handscomb
    Josh Hazlewood
    Travis Head
    Shaun Marsh
    Glenn Maxwell
    Mitchell Starc
    Billy Stanlake
    Marcus Stoinis
    Matthew Wade
    Adam Zampa

    The tour will be important for the recalled Marsh, who will look to show he’s in form ahead of the tour of India.

    Khawaja, meanwhile, will head to Dubai early to get plenty of practice in against the turning ball before the ultimate test in the subcontinent.

    Warner won’t join Khawaja at first, but will join the rest of the Test squad in Dubai with the second wave of arrivals.

    Trevor Hohns addressed Warner’s resting, as well as the opportunity for the out-of-form Aaron Finch to win back his ODI position.

    “David has had a very big summer and will benefit from a break in cricket, both mentally and physically. He will travel to Dubai in the second group of departures to coincide with those players arriving from the one-day series in New Zealand.

    “This gives Aaron an opportunity to return to the side. His form in the Big Bash League has been very good and he has earnt his recall.”

    “With Usman heading to Dubai in the first group of players this provides Shaun with a chance to get back into international cricket following his injury earlier in the summer,” said Mr Hohns.

    It’s also been announced that Billy Stanlake won’t play in Adelaide, but will be in the Australian squad in New Zealand.

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for The Roar, get in touch.