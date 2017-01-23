Australia announce ODI squad to tour New Zealand (with an eye on India)

All eyes are seemingly on Australia’s tour of India, with key players Usman Khawaja and David Warner being rested for Australia’s upcoming five-game one day tour of New Zealand.

Warner is the key omission, with Cricket Australia saying he has been rested to refresh him physically and mentally before the tour of India later in February.

Aaron Finch will replace him at the top of the order, with Travis Head and Shaun Marsh likely to fight it out for the other openers’ spot.

Australia squad for New Zealand ODI tour

Steve Smith (C)

Pat Cummins

Aaron Finch

James Faulkner

Peter Handscomb

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Shaun Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Mitchell Starc

Billy Stanlake

Marcus Stoinis

Matthew Wade

Adam Zampa

The tour will be important for the recalled Marsh, who will look to show he’s in form ahead of the tour of India.

Khawaja, meanwhile, will head to Dubai early to get plenty of practice in against the turning ball before the ultimate test in the subcontinent.

Warner won’t join Khawaja at first, but will join the rest of the Test squad in Dubai with the second wave of arrivals.

Trevor Hohns addressed Warner’s resting, as well as the opportunity for the out-of-form Aaron Finch to win back his ODI position.

“David has had a very big summer and will benefit from a break in cricket, both mentally and physically. He will travel to Dubai in the second group of departures to coincide with those players arriving from the one-day series in New Zealand.

“This gives Aaron an opportunity to return to the side. His form in the Big Bash League has been very good and he has earnt his recall.”

“With Usman heading to Dubai in the first group of players this provides Shaun with a chance to get back into international cricket following his injury earlier in the summer,” said Mr Hohns.

It’s also been announced that Billy Stanlake won’t play in Adelaide, but will be in the Australian squad in New Zealand.