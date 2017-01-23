Barbora Strycova vs Serena Williams: Australian Open tennis live scores

It’ll be a battle of two of the most dominant players so far at the Australian Open when Barbora Strycova tries to upstage the second seed, Serena Williams. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 11am (AEDT).

Neither player has lost a set yet over the first three rounds of the main draw, and are looking in good enough form to take out the whole tournament.

Strycova came into the tournament as the 12th seed, but could have been in a better position after a weak finish to 2016 which included a crash out in the first round of the US Open.

She started the 2017 season in much better form though, performing well enough in Auckland to reach the third round before heading to Sydney and making the semi-finals, only falling to Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets.

Having a seed in the women’s draw during recent times has been a death blow for many, but Strycova has made her way through the first three rounds with relative ease, not dropping a set and never being pushed to a tie-breaker.

In the first round, she defeated Elizaveta Kulichkova, only dropping five games before defeating the dangerous Andrea Petkovic, taking the first set to a beagle and then dominating Caroline Garcia.

As for Williams, she lost her No.1 seeding for the first time in what felt like forever at the back end of 2016 after crashing out in the semi-finals of her home grand slam to Karolina Pliskova.

She kicked off 2017 in Auckland, but in terrible conditions couldn’t get past Madison Brengle in the second round, something that annoyed her and demonstrated a lack of form coming in, given she hadn’t played a match in three months.

The world No.2 has had none of those jitters in Melbourne though, cruising through the first three rounds and getting better with each match seemingly, only dropping the four games in a third round thrashing of Nicole Gibbs after disposing of dangerous players Belinda Bencic and Lucie Safarova in the first two rounds.

The pair have played on two previous occasions, but neither can give us much of an insight into this match, given the last of those was in 2012 when Williams was at the height of her powers and Strycova, just starting out on tour as a youngster.

Williams did win both of those matches in straight sets, but it comes as little surprise to anyone and Strycova is a much-improved player.

The winner will move through to the quarter-finals where they take on either Ekaterina Makarova or ninth seed Johanna Konta.

Prediction

Strycova will take Williams all the way here, but Williams has the class, power and form to suggest she is going to get through to the quarter-finals, as she has done so many times before at all the grand slams.

Williams in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 11am (AEDT) on Rod Laver Arena and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below if you’re following along.