Daria Gavrilova vs Karolina Pliskova: Australian Open live scores, blog

Daria Gavrilova faces her toughest challenge yet against the WTA’s form player, world No.5 Karolina Pliskova. Can Dasha claim a spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals or will Pliskova continue her charge for a maiden grand slam title? Join The Roar from 7pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

After a mixed start to the summer, Daria Gavrilova has found form at the Australian Open and is staring at the possibility of a best-ever grand slam performance.

The adopted Aussie kicked off the new year in Perth with Nick Kyrgios at the Hopman Cup defending their title. It was a sour start for Dasha, losing out to both Lara Arruabarrena and Lucie Hradecka before finally securing a win against America’s CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Gavrilova then ventured to Sydney for a short-lived run at the Sydney International, earning a first round scalp over Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-6 before losing to eventual champion and Aussie Open bolter Johanna Konta 6-1, 6-3.

She opened her Australian Open dropping the first set off the back of a weak service game before fighting her way back to a three-set victory over Brit Naomi Broady 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

In the second round, Dasha sent Croat teen Ana Konjuh home, once again enduring a three-set tussle 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. Gavrilova is coming off a red-hot win over Timea Bacsinszky, sending the 12th seed crashing out 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Gavrilova can’t afford to have another slow start and must not become complacent in the second set, otherwise she will face a stern test from Karolina Pliskova who has proven herself as the WTA’s form player.

Pliskova kicked off 2017 with a bang, cruising to victory at the Brisbane International with wins over Yulia Putintseva, Asia Muhammad and Roberta Vinci before bundling Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

The Czech came racing out of the blocks in the final against Alize Cornet of France winning 6-0, 6-3 in a convincing display.

Pliskova didn’t face much of a challenge in the opening two rounds of the Australian Open, knocking off Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 before getting a win over Anna Blinkova 6-0, 6-2.

She looked at risk of being on the receiving end of a huge upset in the third round against Jelena Ostapenko, fighting back from 4-6 down in the first set to take the second set 6-0. Pliskova eventually held off a fierce Ostapenko to book her place in the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in her career with a 4-6, 6-0, 10-8 victory.

Two meetings have come between the pair, Pliskova winning on both occasions including one on hard court. Their most recent encounter came at Eastbourne last year, Pliskova cruising through in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. In their other clash, the Czech downed the Australian 6-3, 6-2 at Miami in 2015.

The winner will meet either qualifier Jennifer Brady or Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the quarter-finals.

Prediction

Daria Gavrilova’s run will come to an end with Karolina Pliskova to solidify her status as the tournament dark horse in a solid, straight sets win.

Pliskova in straight sets.

Join The Roar from 7pm (AEDT) for live coverage