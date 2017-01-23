Gael Monfils vs Rafael Nadal: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

One of the true entertainers on the ATP circuit Gael Monfils will hope to cause an upset in the fourth round of the Australian Open when he plays an in-form Rafael Nadal. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 8:30pm (AEDT).
Despite coming into the Australian Open with a higher seed, Monfils will be arriving in the fourth round as the underdog against one of the best to ever step on the court, Rafael Nadal.
Monfils may have never won a grand slam, but the Frenchman, rated as one of the best entertainers on the court for the crazy shots he often plays is in close to career-best form after a semi-final run at the US Open last year.
The sixth seed has a woeful history against Nadal though, only winning two of 14 matches and losing all of their last four, including a straight sets demolition in the third round of the 2014 Australian Open.
While Nadal is an older and more vulnerable player now, he is somewhere back to the best he is able to play and looks in good form.
What will worry Nadal is the amount of balls that will be returned by Monfils, who has a habit of making shots many players on tour would get nowhere near.
The Frenchman’s form is hard to read coming into this fourth round encounter though, given he played in no lead-up events and hasn’t had everything his own way during the grand slam.
Monfils picked up a handy first round win against Jiri Vesely in straight sets, but then was taken to four by Alexandr Dolgopolov, who asked him plenty of questions before hitting the off switch in the fourth, being beagled. Monfils then got the better of Philipp Kohlschreiber but didn’t have all his own way in straight sets.
Nadal, meanwhile picked up his season in Brisbane, where he was favoured from his half of the draw to make the final but fell to defending champion Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.
The ninth seed kicked off the Australian Open in brilliant form – as good as we have seen in two years as he got the better of Florian Mayer and Marcos Baghdatis, both in straight sets.
His match in the third around against Alexander Zverev was far from easy though, as he was pushed to five sets but held his cool to win it 6-2.
The winner will move on to the quarter-finals and face either Roberto Bautista Agut or third seed Milos Raonic.
Prediction
Monfils will push Nadal with his entertaining style and will probably pick up a set, but Nadal will have enough in the tank to get the job done here.
Nadal in four sets.
Join The Roar for live coverage of this fourth round match from around 8:30pm (AEDT) or at the completion of Karolina Pliskova vs Daria Gavrilova on Rod Laver Arena and don’t forget to add your comments in the section below.
9:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:04pm | ! Report
Monfils now to serve and he must hold here if he wants to stay in this first set. Starts with a fault before Nadal looks to return the second from well back but it goes long.
Monfils 0 – 15
Nadal 3 – 0
9:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:02pm | ! Report
Serve down the middle this time from Nadal and he is starting to his his serve now. Monfils returns wide and the break is consolidated.
Monfils 0 –
Nadal 3 –
9:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:02pm | ! Report
Nadal with a wide serve and Monfils returns it wide.
Monfils 0 – 15
Nadal 2 – 40
9:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:01pm | ! Report
Wide serve from Nadal and Monfils defends well to get into the point, but gets too much air under one with Nadal cracking a backhand to the baseline.
Monfils 0 – 15
Nadal 2 – 30
9:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:00pm | ! Report
It’s incredibly humid on court. Nadal with a fault and then one down the middle. Monfils defends well to get into the point and then hits some ripping cross-court backhands to win it.
Monfils 0 – 15
Nadal 2 – 15
9:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:00pm | ! Report
Nadal back on serve and it’s a big one down the middle with Monfils sending his return wide.
Monfils 0 – 0
Nadal 2 – 15
8:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:59pm | ! Report
Monfils with a double fault to hand Nadal the early break. Bit of early pressure on the Frenchman perhaps.
Monfils 0 –
Nadal 2 –
8:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:58pm | ! Report
Massive serve down the middle and a short return. Monfils looks for the forehand into the corner but sends it wide.
2 break points Nadal.
Monfils 0 – 15
Nadal 1 – 40
8:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:58pm | ! Report
A wide serve here and Monfils has the open court with some nice shots, but didn’t put the intent into a forehand, putting it wide.
Monfils 0 – 15
Nadal 1 – 30
8:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Fault from Monfils before Nadal returns with good depth on a forehand. He then cracks one into the corner and Monfils returns well for Nadal to make the unforced error.
Monfils 0 – 15
Nadal 1 – 15
8:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Wide serve to start from Monfils before he goes back across the court, then plants a backhand into the net.
Monfils 0 – 0
Nadal 1 – 15
8:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:55pm | ! Report
Big serve down the middle and Nadal eventually holds with Monfils only just getting onto it and finding the net. Long hold of serve to get us underway.
Monfils 0 –
Nadal 1 –