New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers: AFC Championship NFL live scores, blog

The AFC Championship is on the line as conference leaders the New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Join The Roar from 10:40am (AEDT) for live coverage.
The New England Patriots are no stranger to the AFC Championship in what will be their 6th consecutive appearance.
For once though, all eyes won’t be on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady but rather on how New England’s defensive line hold up against a lethal Steelers offense.
It has been another solid year for the 39-year-old in his 17th season, recording 28 touchdowns and a 122.2 passer rating off the back of 3,554 yards with just two picks to his name. He will need a big effort and must wreak havoc for the Pats on offense, particularly with the absence of Rob Gronkowski.
The Patriots’ defense must keep out the ‘Three B’s’ from Pittsburgh – Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. The trio have had a good 2016-17 season as well as Big Ben’s new favourite target – Eli Rogers.
New England have limited 12 of their last 15 opponents to less than 20 points and are yet to allow a player to rush more than 90 yards in their last 24 games.
That could be a completely different story come Sunday however with Le’Veon Bell recording stellar numbers averaging 168.5 rushing yards per game throughout this playoffs series. It adds to his season total of 158.9 scrimmage yards per game, the 3rd most in NFL history after what was a sour start to the year through suspension.
The Patriots and Steelers last squared off in Week 7, New England coming out trumps 27-16 at Heinz Field after a huge effort from Tom Brady and LeGarrette Blount. It is worth noting however that Pittsburgh were missing Roethlisberger in that game.
The Patriots lead the Steelers 3-1 in playoffs games.
Prediction
Le’Veon Bell will lead the Steelers to their first Super Bowl since 2010 in a tight game.
Steelers by 6.
11:54am
11:54am
TOUCHDOWN! JESSE JAMES
Roethlisberger finds James, burrowing his way into the end zone, TOUCHDOWN. Boswell adds the extra point.
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 13
11:49am
11:49am
TWO-MINUTE WARNING
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:49am
11:49am
Q2 2:13 2nd & 10 NE 21 (PIT)
Williams up the middle for 2 yards
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:48am
11:48am
Q2 2:21 1st & 10 NE 21 (PIT)
Roethlisberger goes to Hamilton in the end zone, it is incomplete as Hamilton makes the drop
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:47am
11:47am
Q2 2:53 1st & 10 NE 32 (PIT)
Roethlisberger goes deep right to Jesse James, out of bounds for a gain of 11 yards
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:46am
11:46am
Q2 3:40 3rd & 2 NE 44 (PIT)
Roethlisberger finds Williams deep right for a gain of 12 yards
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:46am
11:46am
Q2 4:23 2nd & 3 NE 45 (PIT)
Williams picks up 1 yard up the middle
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:45am
11:45am
Q2 5:06 1st & 10 PIT 48 (PIT)
Roethlisberger short right to Rogers for a gain of 7 yards
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:44am
11:44am
Q2 5:43 2nd & 7 PIT 39 (PIT)
Roethlisberger to Williams for a further gain of 9 yards
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:43am
11:43am
Q2 6:28 1st & 10 PIT 36 (PIT)
Roethlisberger goes to Williams for 4 yards
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6
11:43am
11:43am
Q2 7:06 2nd & 8 PIT 27 (PIT)
Roethlisberger looks short right to Williams for a gain of 8 yards
New England Patriots 17
Pittsburgh Steelers 6