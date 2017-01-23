Who should play in the Sri Lanka series?

At the end of February, the Sri Lankan cricket team will tour Australia to play three Twenty20s.

Unfortunately the Australian Test side will be in India preparing for the all important Test series, which mean the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc will be unavailable.

This means that most of the of the squad will be picked off Big Bash form.

Aaron Finch (Captain)

Despite being dropped from the ODI side due to poor form, Finch has responded well by scoring 354 run at an average of 44.25. Finch is a no brainier for the captaincy.

Ben Dunk

Dunk has been in superb form this season and was leading run scorer in the Big Bash. After scoring 364 runs at 52, Dunk is an automatic selection.

Chris Lynn (if fit)

Not much needs be said regard Lynn’s selection, he just needs recover from his most recent injury to be selected.

Travis Head

It was a lean Big Bash season for Travis Head, averaging just 15.20 from his five matches. But recent ODI form should see him get picked.

Joe Burns

Burns had a good season, averaging 59.66 in middle order.

Tim Paine (Vice-Captain/Wicket-Keeper)

It was a mixed season for Tim Paine, he started off well, averaging 51 from his first four games before averaging just 5.75 from his final four. Despite this, his keeping ability is excellent, while his captaincy experience at domestic level see him take the vice-captaincy.

James Faulkner

Despite underperforming in the Big Bash, Faulkner’s ODI form should see him picked in the squad.

Pat Cummins

Since returning from injury Cummins has been in excellent form.

Chris Green

Green has had a good tournament taking seven wickets, going at just 6.79 per over.

Andrew Tye

Tye has been one of the best bowlers in the Big Bash over the past few years and has followed it up with another great season.

Adam Zampa

Zampa has been excellent since making his Australian debut last year and is one of the best short-form bowlers in the world.

The reserves in the squad are Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott and Mark Stekete.

What do you think Roarers, can this side defeat Sri Lanka?