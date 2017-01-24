CoCo Vandeweghe vs Garbine Muguruza: Australian Open live scores, blog

After an upset fourth round victory, CoCo Vandeweghe faces another tough challenge when she takes on world No.7 Garbine Muguruza for a spot in the semifinals. Join The Roar from around 1pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

Vandeweghe has had a stellar start to 2017 after kicking off the new year in style at the Hopman Cup for the United States. The 25-year-old earned two group wins over Lucie Hradecka, 6-4 6-2, and Lara Arruabarrena, 6-2 6-4, before falling to Aussie Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

The American then made her way into the final against France, handing them their only loss of the tie, enjoying a straight sets win over Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 7-5.

Vandeweghe had a slightly less successful Sydney International, enjoying a first round win over Elena Vesnina 6-2, 4-0 after the Russian retired from the match before she fell to Duan Ying-Ying in the second round 6-3, 6-2.

After what was an Apia International tournament to forget, Vandeweghe opened the Australian Open with a bang, recording big wins over Roberta Vinci 6-1, 7-6 and Pauline Parmentier 6-4, 7-6.

The American then confirmed her credentials against Canadian favourite Eugenie Bouchard, winning out in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Vandeweghe picked up easily the biggest scalp of the women’s draw in the fourth round, overcoming world No.1 and defending champion, Angelique Kerber, in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

World No.7 Garbine Muguruza is yet to drop a set at the Australian Open this year in what is her best run at Melbourne Park so far in her career.

After retiring to Alize Cornet in the semifinals of the Brisbane International following some impressive showings against top players, including Svetlana Kuznetsova, Daria Kasatkina and Samantha Stosur, Muguruza has turned herself around to sweep her section of the draw.

In comparison to some other top seeds however, she has had a slightly easier draw. The Spaniard earned an early first round win over Marina Erakovic 7-5, 6-4 before knocking off American Samantha Crawford by the same scoreline.

Muguruza was given a stern test against Anastasija Sevastova, pulling through in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2 before knocking off surprise dark horse Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3, the Romanian responsible for sending Carla Suarez Navarro home.

Muguruza will need to employ a big service game against the American, and with Vandeweghe’s recent form, she can expect to face strong resistance.

The world No.7 will enter the match as the favourite however, as Vandeweghe showed against Kerber, she is a real chance of causing another upset and potentially going even deeper into the Australian Open.

The pair have played each other on three occasions, Vandeweghe holding a 2-1 record. Their most recent encounter came at Cincinnati last year, Muguruza winning in straight sets 7-6, 6-2 in what was their first ever clash on hard court.

The winner will take on either 13th seed Venus Williams or 24th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the final.

Prediction

CoCo Vandeweghe will continue her dream run through the Australian Open, enduring a tough three-setter against Muguruza, ending in an exciting tiebreak that will see the American come out on top.

Vandeweghe in three sets.

The winner will take on either 13th seed Venus Williams or 24th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the final.

