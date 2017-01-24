Dragons on the Hunt now they’ve snagged Ben

Ben Hunt has been signed by the Dragons for at least five years starting from the 2018 season. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

The signing of the Broncos Ben Hunt for 2018-2023 leaves lots of questions unanswered for Dragons.

The deal is now confirmed, but already there are more questions than answers that readily come to hand.

The question of value for money is one that immediately springs to mind, after Hunt’s subdued 2016 season, but that is water under the bridge, with the Dragons’ strategy being the signing a marquee half to build a team around in 2018.

But with both the short term future of Dragons coach Paul McGregor and CEO Peter Doust open to doubt there must be a lot of pressure on to bring on the move before the start of the 2017 season.

For Coach Bennett, who seems to have viewed the loss of Hunt as inevitable, there may be reasons to promote an early move this year.

Bennett may not want the negatives of having Hunt as a lame duck halfback in 2017, waiting for the rest of his career to start and big bucks from the Dragons.

The Broncos have half options in utility Kodi Nikorima who has been desperate for more on-field time and Benji Marshall could fill his utility role off the bench, while a switch for fullback Darius Boyd could also be an option.

There must also be a temptation for the Broncos to consider a forward trade with the Dragons. No doubt Bennett would welcome a trade with Australian forward Tyson Frizell, but he is unlikely to be available. There are, however, plenty of useful Dragons forwards who might be available for a Broncos team desperate to fill Corey Parker’s vacancy.

For example, having already picked up brother Korbin from Newcastle, the more fancied brother Tariq Sims may be interested in rejoining his brother at the Broncos.

Alternatively, Bennett once pursued big Dragons frontrow forward Russell Packer and the massive Mose Masoe has yet to play a game for the Dragons so both could come under consideration.

Exciting young Dragons half Jai Field may also be interested a move North to Brisbane as might Dragons and England five-eight Gareth Widdop whose contract with the Dragons expires at the end of 2017 and who may enjoy more playing time under England coach Bennett.

There is much to be considered, and remaining Dragons players who are off contract at the end of 2017 will be closely considering their options at the Dragons or elsewhere.

Out of luck half Drew Hutchinson will have plenty of time to consider his future while his ACL recovers from surgery as will halves McCrone, Nona and Field who up to this week were all the Dragons deemed necessary for 2017.

All this may be the start of a merry go round of player transfer and will be very unsettling for the Dragons team in 2017 unless the Dragons can advance Hunt’s departure from the Broncos.