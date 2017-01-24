Mundine vs Green 2: Can Australia’s fight of 2017 live up to the expectations?

With Mundine vs Green 2 a little over a week away the question has to be asked whether the fight live up to the lofty expectations.

Like so many things that are built up to be the best thing ever, can this fight really do what it is supposed to. So let’s look at the situation surrounding it, and what can go right and wrong.

Interest

Some members of the public has been saying that if the fight was on in the backyard they’d close the curtains. Well, like so many Donald Trump voters out there the right people aren’t being asked the question. The fight only has limited tickets left, so that means around 40,000 people have already committed to attending the fight.

Clearly the interest is there.

The pay-per-view price is $59.99. This may be a concern as that was the same price as Mayweather v Pacquaio and the fight was a complete letdown. Most PPV fights go for around $39.99. The biggest fight of 2016 was Canelo v Kahn, and that went for $49.99. But this is a fight between the two biggest names in Aussie boxing, and will get high sales, even up here in Darwin, pretty much every pub that has main event is showing the fight.

The Undercard

Quade Cooper is fighting again, with an opponent for him still to be determined. They will probably go down the local boxing gym in Adelaide and see who wants to fight.

I’m not doing anything that night, so get me a return ticket to Adelaide and I’ll fight you.

Tim Tszyu son of the great Kostya Tszyu is set for his second match of his career. Trent Broadhurst is taking on veteran Nader Hadman in the light-heavyweight division, with Hadman at forty-two years of age and losing six of his last eight I would not expect that fight to go past two or three rounds.

Everybody is calling the fight a farce and a cash grab!

Jeff Fenech has come out saying that the fight is a farce and just two old blokes looking for a payday. Hypocrite!

I think that Jeff forgot that fact that in 2008 he had a cash grab and slap-a-athon with Azuma Nelson just to try to even the score, so that’s really the pot calling the kettle black. Fenech has also said that fans should turn their attention to Horn v Pacquiao. But with some details still to be confirmed, let’s stick to a fight that is happening now shall we?

It has been confirmed that legendary fight announcer Micheal Buffer will be in Adelaide a couple of days before the fight to attend the weigh-in and call the main event and three undercard fights. If nothing else this will get more bums on seats as even the most casual fight fan would love to see Buffer in the flesh.

The weight issue

This is not an issue so move on.

To the fight itself, both blokes are way past their primes, with both on the wrong of side 40. Choc has not fought in over a year and has never fought at 83kgs. This is a huge disadvantage for Choc, but I think it won’t be a problem. Green fought in August last year, defeating Kane Watts for the Australian Cruiserweight title and will be well prepared for the fight.

The fight could go one of two ways, and early KO is round two or a ten-round dance going to the judges’ cards. Whatever happens it will be a show worth watching. I still can’t wait for the fight to begin.