No hard feelings as Bennett backs departing Hunt

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett will stand by Ben Hunt despite the halfback’s rich five-year deal with NRL rivals St George Illawarra.

Hunt has accepted a $6 million offer from the Dragons to become their playmaker-in-chief from 2018, ending a nine-year career at Red Hill.

Bennett, who has previously released or dropped players who have pledged their future to other clubs, has told the 26-year-old he play out the final year of his Broncos contract.

“He knows that I’m here to give 100 per cent for this team, he knows how much I enjoy playing for the Broncos and all my teamamtes that I have here,” Hunt told the Nine Network.

“He’s assured me that he’s going to go with me this year and I’m going to chase a premiership.

“I went up and had a chat to him and just told him that it was what’s best for my family and I had to think about them first. He was really supportive.”

Hunt said he hoped Broncos fans understood his decision to sign the Dragons deal, which includes an option for a sixth year.

“I don’t think I am (betraying the club),” he said.

“The Brisbane fans are exceptional and they’ve been a big support for me but it’s about a business, I guess, and security for my family.

“A six-year deal, they don’t come along very often in the NRL. It really nailed it down for me.”

The Broncos will now begin a search for a new halfback to partner Anthony Milford, but Hunt believes there is a quality candidate already at the club.

Utility back Kodi Nikorima had bided his time for a starting position and last year shunned the Melbourne Storm to stay loyal and sign a new two-year deal with Brisbane.

With Hunt about to vacate a prime spot in the halves, that decision could about to pay off big time.

“If it had to be someone off the roster at the moment, I think you’d be leaning towards Kodi Nikorima or someone like that,” Hunt said.

“I’m not too sure what direction the club are going to go in but if he had to step in, he’d do a great job.”