Socceroos headed to Iran for World Cup qualifier

The Socceroos’ next two World Cup qualifiers have been announced for late March as they continue their path towards Russia in 2018 with games against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Australia will play Iraq on the 23rd of March, but the two sides will travel to a neutral ground with the fixture being scheduled in Iran to be held at the PAS Stadium in Tehran.

The game will be the first time Australia has played in Tehran since a World Cup qualifiers in 1997, where they battled the home nation to a one-all draw in front of a mammoth 110,000 strong crowd.

It will be an afternoon match-up, meaning Australians will get to see the action from 11pm (AEDT).

The Socceroos will then travel back home for their key Group B match-up against the UAE in Sydney on Marc 28.

Australia currently sits third in the group behind Saudi Arabia and Japan, and are tied on points with the UAE leading into the crucial second half of the final stage of World Cup qualification.

The top two sides of the group will automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the third-placed side will go to a playoff against Group A’s third-placed side.

The winner of that clash will go to another play-off, this time against the fourth-placed side from the Central and North American qualifying groups.

Socceroos’ next two World Cup qualifiers

Australia vs Iraq – March 23, 11pm (AEDT) – PAS Stadium, Tehran, Iran

Australia vs UAE – March 28, 8pm (AEDT) – Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Current Socceroos’ World Cup qualifying standings