Socceroos headed to Iran for World Cup qualifier

The Socceroos’ next two World Cup qualifiers have been announced for late March as they continue their path towards Russia in 2018 with games against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.
Australia will play Iraq on the 23rd of March, but the two sides will travel to a neutral ground with the fixture being scheduled in Iran to be held at the PAS Stadium in Tehran.
The game will be the first time Australia has played in Tehran since a World Cup qualifiers in 1997, where they battled the home nation to a one-all draw in front of a mammoth 110,000 strong crowd.
It will be an afternoon match-up, meaning Australians will get to see the action from 11pm (AEDT).
The Socceroos will then travel back home for their key Group B match-up against the UAE in Sydney on Marc 28.
Australia currently sits third in the group behind Saudi Arabia and Japan, and are tied on points with the UAE leading into the crucial second half of the final stage of World Cup qualification.
The top two sides of the group will automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the third-placed side will go to a playoff against Group A’s third-placed side.
The winner of that clash will go to another play-off, this time against the fourth-placed side from the Central and North American qualifying groups.
Socceroos’ next two World Cup qualifiers
Australia vs Iraq – March 23, 11pm (AEDT) – PAS Stadium, Tehran, Iran
Australia vs UAE – March 28, 8pm (AEDT) – Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Current Socceroos’ World Cup qualifying standings
|Group B
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|+/-
|Points
|Saudi Arabia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Japan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Australia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|3
|9
|UAE
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|9
|Iraq
|5
|1
|0
|4
|-2
|3
|Thailand
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-9
|1
January 24th 2017 @ 11:11am
Griffo said | January 24th 2017 @ 11:11am | ! Report
Goes without saying that both games are must wins.
January 24th 2017 @ 11:30am
Midfielder said | January 24th 2017 @ 11:30am | ! Report
agree and arguably it will be harder to win in Iran.
January 24th 2017 @ 11:31am
Midfielder said | January 24th 2017 @ 11:31am | ! Report
From 442 our U 23 squad by team, I counted about 18 players as fairly regular first team players. No wonder the clubs were so upset as I said by my count 18 first choice players … and all five Mariner players almost always are involved in most games we play… BTW congs to WSW 7 players ….
MV have always brought talent youth from other sides, and say they are developing a huge youth academy. The Nix are interesting especially given their claim to being a large and contributing member of the A-League ….
http://www.fourfourtwo.com.au/news/gombau-names-australian-u23-squad-448456
WSW ==== 7
Mariners == 5
AU ======= 4
Jets ====== 3
MC ====== 3
PG ======= 2
SFC ====== 1
Roar ===== 1
MV ====== 0
Nix ====== 0
26 players all up