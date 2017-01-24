Vandeweghe books semi-final ticket with Venus Williams

Power-hitter Coco Vandeweghe will play Venus Williams for a place in the Australian Open final after a stunning destruction of Garbine Muguruza on Tuesday.

The unseeded American backed up her defeat of world No.1 Angelique Kerber with a dominant 6-4 6-0 quarter-final win over the seventh-seeded Spaniard in just one hour and 24 minutes.

Vandeweghe thrashed 31 winners past Muguruza – who reached the last eight without dropping a set – to earn a first grand slam semi-final of her career.

The world No.35 produced breathless tennis on Rod Laver Arena.

It took Vandeweghe eight break points to finally crack Muguruza’s serve in the first set, and from that moment there was only one winner.

“She finally cracked and once I got rolling in the second it was like a freight train, you couldn’t stop it,” she said.

Muguruza dropped her opening two service games to 15, losing any control over the contest.

Vandeweghe was hitting the ball early and powerfully, and if there was any frustration it was only at her own play.

Early in the first set as she hunted the first break, she scolded herself at a missed return, exclaiming “you read it like a bad novel”.

But she needn’t have worried. Vandeweghe was as effective in long points, winning 27-10 rallies of at least five shots.

Despite the career-best result, she said it wasn’t a career-best display.

“I really wasn’t feeling all that great out there. I was really kind of nervous,” she said.

“I even told my coach – better get some toilet paper out there.

“I tried to play my best and stay within myself. I fought through a few break points early on.

“It was really frustrating … I was second-guessing myself with what to do with the serve.

“Finally I think she felt the pressure and gifted me the double fault (on set point).”

Vandeweghe adds Muguruza to an impressive list of scalps at Melbourne Park this month.

She dispatched top seed Kerber in the fourth round, 15th seed Roberta Vinci in her opening match and former world No.5 Eugenie Bouchard in between.

Vandeweghe said she would need to push aside her girlhood-adoration for Williams in their next match.

“She’s someone I sought after for an autograph way back when … it took two matches to push through the crowd and get one,” she said.

“It’s an honour to play a great champion like Venus.”