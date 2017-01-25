WATCH: Dare from teammate leads to insane rugby try

Alan Knuckey, a rugby player for Charlton Park, pulled off a risky but extraordinary move that has left viewers worldwide in disbelief.

In London, an over-35 rugby match took place between Charlton Park and Old Colfeians which saw the former Blackheath player for Charlton Park dared by his teammate to attempt the backheel kick over his head, a move he has been attempting for 15 years with no success.

But that was not the case this time around as Knuckey perfected the kick over the defence, leaving the opposition stunned. He didn’t stop there as he was able to recollect the ball and score a magnificent 100-metre try.

All the practice finally paid off for Knuckey as he was finally able to achieve this improbable feat that will be talked about for years to come.