Bad-boy Willis Meehan released by Sea Eagles

Trouble-prone forward Willis Meehan has been released from his NRL contract with Manly to pursue a career in boxing.

Meehan was thrown a career lifeline by the Sea Eagles midway through last year after being sacked by the Sydney Roosters for a string of violent incidents.

He had not been cleared by the NRL to resume playing first grade and on Tuesday, Manly announced the 21-year-old – who played one NRL game with the Roosters in 2014 – would quit the sport to concentrate on boxing.

“It was decided it was in the best interest of all concerned that Willis made a commitment to one sport,” Manly football operations manager Gareth Holmes said.

“With the time needed in an NRL full-time squad, Willis chose to go in a different direction and we wish him well in his endeavours.”

The front-rower has a 5-0 professional boxing record and is the son of prominent New Zealand heavyweight Kali Meehan.

In 2015, Willis Meehan was given a good behaviour bond without a conviction after he headbutted a man and stole his watch outside The Star casino.

He was also convicted and put on a good behaviour bond for assaulting a taxi driver in Maroubra and admitted to working as a standover man for underworld criminals to pay his debts.

He spent last year in reserve grade for the Sea Eagles however the NRL had yet to clear him to return to the top grade.

An NRL spokesman said Meehan’s matter was still before the integrity unit and they had been considering a proposal for him to play first grade this year.