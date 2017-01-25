Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League semi-final cricket live scores, blog

A shot at the Big Bash crown and a ticket to Perth awaits the winner of the second semi-final, as the Brisbane Heat play host to the Sydney Sixers. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:40pm (AEDT).
The Brisbane Heat were the first team to qualify for the finals this season and have been considered amongst the tournament favourites for the majority of BBL06.
Rejuvenated by the leadership and thrill-a-ball batting from Kiwi legend Brendan McCullum, the Heat have made the finals for the first time since winning their maiden title way back in BBL02.
Before his inclusion in the Australian squad and subsequent injury, Chris Lynn and the Heat skipper formed arguably the most devastating batting duo the BBL has ever witnessed, earning the moniker of ‘Bash Brothers’.
Smashing over 200 against the Adelaide Strikers to start the season and bludgeoning a miserly Perth Scorchers bowling unit out of ‘the Furnace’ (literally) had the competition in awe of Brisbane.
But this was almost a month ago.
Since then, Chris Lynn hasn’t played a game for the Heat, McCullum was suspended for a game due to a slow over-rate and their other star import spinner Samuel Badree, hasn’t played since January 3rd.
Despite the absence of their big name players though, the Heat have done well to remain competitive and in the process have unearthed new talent, especially in the bowling department.
Young leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has been a revelation, parlaying a strong campaign into inclusion for the Australian test squad of India. Alongside Swepson, paceman Mark Steketee – who finished the league amongst the top three wicket takers of the competition – has also stepped up to guide the Heat into the finals.
On the other hand, the Sydney Sixers have taken a far more circuitous route to reach the knockout stage. Unlike the Heat, the Sixers did not start the tournament well, stumbling to 2-2. But three wins from their last four matches was enough to push the Sixers into the finals for the first time since 2015.
The Sixers, like the now-eliminated Melbourne Stars have been maddeningly inconsistent. Although registering a couple of big victories, the Sixers have also suffered humiliating losses, resulting in a league-worst net run rate.
Despite the good form of opener Daniel Hughes, the Sixers have been prone to batting collapses and have thoroughly missed the batting nous of English imports Sam Billings and Jason Roy – both of whom left the Sixers for national duty.
Sydney have instead relied on their bowlers, boasting two of the top 6 wicket takers in the league. Leading the competition with 16 wickets Sean Abbott has formed a surprising but fruitful pace tandem with youngster Ben Dwarshuis (12 wickets).
In team news, the Heat will welcome back the aforementioned Samuel Badree from a leg injury. Ranked as the No.3 bowler in T20 cricket, the West Indian will be a huge inclusion for Brisbane and will form a formidable spin duo with Swepson. Nick Buchanan, son of former Australian coach John Buchanan, makes way from the 13-man squad.
The Sixers have also made one change to their squad, with experienced batsmen Jordan Silk coming into the squad for spinner Will Somerville.
Prediction
In their six meetings with the Sixers, Brisbane have won just one game. In their four matches at the Gabba, Brisbane are winless against Sydney. The Heat also lost their most recent match up with Sixers when Sydney chased down 187 to win by three wickets.
These statistics suggest that the Brisbane Heat will not fare too well tonight.
However, with the return of Badree to bolster the bowling and the likes of Alex Ross and Joe Burns forming a strong middle order look for the Heat to finally buck the trend against the Sixers.
Brisbane to advance to the BBL Final.
8:00pm
8:00pm
OUT
Lyon has completely fooled Heazlett. The new batsman tried to signal his aggressive intent early coming down the track, but Lyon sees him coming dropping it short leaving an easy stumping for Haddin. Great spin bowling.
Heazlett st Haddin b Lyon 0 (4)
7:58pm
7:58pm
First taste of spin now with Nathan Lyon coming into the attack. Sam Heazlett is the new batsman at the crease.
7:57pm
7:57pm
SIX
That’s one way to respond to a wicket! McCullum transfers his weight onto the back foot and connects beautifully with a pull shot over midwicket to a short of a length ball. 10 runs and a wicket from Abbott’s first over.
Brisbane Heat
30/1 after 3.0
McCullum 11
Heazlett 0
7:55pm
7:55pm
OUT
Abbott gets the breakthrough! Bowled a lot fuller by Abbott which gets Pierson into all sorts of trouble as he tries to club this over midwicket. Gets a top edge to fly straight into the air for Brad Haddin to take the simple catch.
Pierson c Haddin b Abbott 19 (13)
7:52pm
7:52pm
Abbott continues with the Sixers plan to bowl short to the openers. Three from the first three deliveries.
Brisbane Heat
23/0 after 2.3
Peirson 19
McCullum 4
7:50pm
7:50pm
First change in the bowling for the Sixers. The competition’s leading wicket taker Sean Abbott is into the attack replacing Jackson Bird.
7:49pm
7:49pm
Positive start for the Heat picking up 11 runs from the 2nd over.
Brisbane Heat
20/0 after 2.0
Peirson 16
McCullum 4
7:49pm
7:49pm
FOUR
Dwarshuis over corrects bowlong to full this time, allowing Pierson to drive through mid on for another boundary. Driven uppishly but it was in no danger of being caught.
Brisbane Heat
19/0 after 1.5
Peirson 15
McCullum 4