Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League semi-final cricket live scores, blog

A shot at the Big Bash crown and a ticket to Perth awaits the winner of the second semi-final, as the Brisbane Heat play host to the Sydney Sixers.

The Brisbane Heat were the first team to qualify for the finals this season and have been considered amongst the tournament favourites for the majority of BBL06.

Rejuvenated by the leadership and thrill-a-ball batting from Kiwi legend Brendan McCullum, the Heat have made the finals for the first time since winning their maiden title way back in BBL02.

Before his inclusion in the Australian squad and subsequent injury, Chris Lynn and the Heat skipper formed arguably the most devastating batting duo the BBL has ever witnessed, earning the moniker of ‘Bash Brothers’.

Smashing over 200 against the Adelaide Strikers to start the season and bludgeoning a miserly Perth Scorchers bowling unit out of ‘the Furnace’ (literally) had the competition in awe of Brisbane.

But this was almost a month ago.

Since then, Chris Lynn hasn’t played a game for the Heat, McCullum was suspended for a game due to a slow over-rate and their other star import spinner Samuel Badree, hasn’t played since January 3rd.

Despite the absence of their big name players though, the Heat have done well to remain competitive and in the process have unearthed new talent, especially in the bowling department.

Young leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has been a revelation, parlaying a strong campaign into inclusion for the Australian test squad of India. Alongside Swepson, paceman Mark Steketee – who finished the league amongst the top three wicket takers of the competition – has also stepped up to guide the Heat into the finals.

On the other hand, the Sydney Sixers have taken a far more circuitous route to reach the knockout stage. Unlike the Heat, the Sixers did not start the tournament well, stumbling to 2-2. But three wins from their last four matches was enough to push the Sixers into the finals for the first time since 2015.

The Sixers, like the now-eliminated Melbourne Stars have been maddeningly inconsistent. Although registering a couple of big victories, the Sixers have also suffered humiliating losses, resulting in a league-worst net run rate.

Despite the good form of opener Daniel Hughes, the Sixers have been prone to batting collapses and have thoroughly missed the batting nous of English imports Sam Billings and Jason Roy – both of whom left the Sixers for national duty.

Sydney have instead relied on their bowlers, boasting two of the top 6 wicket takers in the league. Leading the competition with 16 wickets Sean Abbott has formed a surprising but fruitful pace tandem with youngster Ben Dwarshuis (12 wickets).

In team news, the Heat will welcome back the aforementioned Samuel Badree from a leg injury. Ranked as the No.3 bowler in T20 cricket, the West Indian will be a huge inclusion for Brisbane and will form a formidable spin duo with Swepson. Nick Buchanan, son of former Australian coach John Buchanan, makes way from the 13-man squad.

The Sixers have also made one change to their squad, with experienced batsmen Jordan Silk coming into the squad for spinner Will Somerville.

Prediction

In their six meetings with the Sixers, Brisbane have won just one game. In their four matches at the Gabba, Brisbane are winless against Sydney. The Heat also lost their most recent match up with Sixers when Sydney chased down 187 to win by three wickets.

These statistics suggest that the Brisbane Heat will not fare too well tonight.

However, with the return of Badree to bolster the bowling and the likes of Alex Ross and Joe Burns forming a strong middle order look for the Heat to finally buck the trend against the Sixers.

Brisbane to advance to the BBL Final.

