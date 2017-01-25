Chase Agassi: Roddick’s advice to Kyrgios

Newly inducted Hall of Famer Andy Roddick believes Nick Kyrgios could do worse than reach out to Andre Agassi in hope of reigniting his career after a rollercoaster few months.

Roddick this week read with his interest Agassi’s take on Kyrgios’s plight and said tennis’s original wild child would be the perfect counsel for the troubled young star.

“That’s best-case scenario for Nick, is someone like Andre,” Roddick said on Tuesday before a special ceremony at Melbourne Park to mark his and Kim Clijsters’ 2017 entry to the Tennis Hall of Fame in America.

“Someone who kind of had their own demons and dealt with the spotlight in a certain way – not always the way that everyone else liked.

“But then at the end of the day he turned into one of the best humans I’ve ever met and someone who is admirable in a lot of different areas.

“So If I’m Kyrgios, I’d look at his process at a little more. Everyone needs to find someone aspirational that they can relate to.”

Agassi at the weekend said the timing wasn’t right for him to take on a mentoring role and Roddick admitted Kyrgios would be lucky to pull off such a coup.

“But if he reaches out and nothing’s there, you’re no worse off for it, right?” Roddick said.

Roddick had his own troubles early in his career before rising to world No.1 and winning the US Open just a fortnight after his 21st birthday.

But the retired great said he’d trade his game for Kyrgios’s talent any day.

“I can relate to having the spotlight at a young age but effort wasn’t really one of my problems and preparation wasn’t one of my problems,” the American said.

“I’d go back and replay my career with his talent, for sure.

“But everyone kind of has their own process. Everyone’s got an opinion on him. He has to have his own path.”