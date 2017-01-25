David Goffin vs Grigor Dimitrov: Australian Open tennis live scores

11th seed David Goffin will face his toughest match at the Australian Open yet, taking on Brisbane International champion, Grigor Dimitrov. Join The Roar for live scores from around 2:30pm (AEDT).

Goffin has never made it past the quarter-finals of a major, after making the last eight for the first time at the 2016 French Open, but is one of the most improving players on the ATP Tour.

The 26-year-old might have taken the Kooyong Classic title to start the year, but that form wasn’t replicated in the first round of the Australian Open as he took five gruelling sets to get the better of Reilly Opelka.

It’s been more of a downhill run from there though, with Goffin discovering the touch that led him to the quarter-final in Paris last year, beating dangerous players Radek Stepanek and Ivo Karlovic in straight sets.

His fourth round effort was a strong one as well, taking on the dangerous Dominic Thiem, but with the top ten player struggling through injury, it’s hard to get a gauge on exactly how dominant Goffin was as he advanced in four sets.

As for Dimitrov, he was in spectacular form to start the season, blowing past Kei Nishikori for the Brisbane International and carrying that form to Melbourne.

It was a breakthrough title for Dimitrov, his first on the ATP circuit since 2014 and he is already in uncharted waters at a grand slam, never before making it past the third round.

Coincidentally, his third round victory over Richard Gasquet was his easiest so far at the Open. While he also beat Cristopher O’Connell in straight sets to kick off his campaign, he has lost a set to both Hyeon Chung and Denis Istomin, who he defeated last round.

The pair have faced off on four previous occasions with Dimitrov taking all four and only ever dropping two sets. That includes their last and only meeting on the hard court during the third round of the 2014 US Open, when Dimitrov won in four sets.

The winner will face either Rafael Nadal or Milos Raonic in the semi-final.

Prediction

Dimitrov should get the job done here, but it will be far from easy. This should be a cracking match.

Dimitrov in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 2:30pm (AEDT) or at the completion of Serena Williams vs Johanna Konta on Rod Laver Arena