FFA reveals new competition logos

Hot on the heels of a new six-year broadcast deal, the FFA have announced new competition logos for three of its premier competitions, the A-League, W-League and youth league.

The TV deal, signed with long-term partner Fox Sports, was worth $346 million – or over 57 million per year and allows for one Saturday night game per round to be simulcast on free-to-air TV.

The A-League and Football has been going from strength to strength in Australia, and the new logos have been designed as a result of extensive market research to ensure the design appealed to a wider audience, trying to expand the ever growing supporter base.

FFA CEO David Gallop said the new logos would be used from the start of next season, and that they were driven to create the new look because of fan support.

“The logo design is inspired by football’s three outstanding features – atmosphere, diversity and unity,” Mr Gallop said.

“Our fans create a wonderful atmosphere, we are part of the biggest sport in the world and there’s a place for everyone to become involved.

“This is the perfect time to update our look and use the same logo across the board, especially to reinforce football’s on-going commitment to women’s football by connecting the Hyundai A-League with the Westfield W-League.”

With the new logos released on Wednesday, it also marks a first in Australian sport, with the colour changeable depending on the club. Orange, however will remain the primary colour for the A-League and Y-League, to keep it similar to the codes initial launch in 2005.

This allows the logo to blend in with each club’s colours, rather stand standing out as other codes both here in Australia and right around the world do.

Roarers, what do you think of all the new logos for Australia’s top football competitions? Let us know below in the comments?