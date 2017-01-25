How your club stacks up for the AFL season

AFL injury report: how your club is shaping up for the 2017 season.

Adelaide

Forwards Josh Jenkins (ankle) and Tom Lynch (knee) had surgery but should be right for the preseason competition. Kyle Cheney and Paul Seedsman have been on light duties.

Brisbane

Ruckman Archie Smith was hospitalised after stepping on a stingray but has returned to training. Dayne Beams is in good shape after last year’s knee troubles.

Carlton

Gun midfielder Patrick Cripps is back running after suffering a stress reaction in his lower back. The Blues hope he will play in round one but ruckman Andrew Phillips (foot) is less likely.

Collingwood

New recruit Daniel Wells (calf) remains on light duties. Ben Reid (knee) and Tim Broomhead (shoulder) are on track to resume full training.

Essendon

Forward Joe Daniher (knee) and 2015 best-and-fairest Cale Hooker (hamstring) have both been managed to ensure they can play round one. Tom Bellchambers (knee) faces another seven weeks on the sidelines.

Fremantle

Harley Bennell is back on the track after injuring his “good” calf but is in some doubt for round one. Defender Alex Pearce will certainly miss time after partially fracturing the leg he broke last year.

Geelong

Spearhead Tom Hawkins is good to go after having knee surgery. Cory Gregson will miss the start of the season after having a screw removed from his foot.

Gold Coast

Gary Ablett should resume full contact training in a few weeks as he recovers from his latest shoulder injury. David Swallow (knee) is also back on deck.

Greater Western Sydney

Steve Johnson bizarrely ruptured a tendon in his thumb while reaching for his phone in November. He should play round one.

Hawthorn

All eyes are on gun recruit Jaeger O’Meara, who hasn’t played since 2014. The Hawks have circled thier round four match against Geelong for his likely return.

Melbourne

Dom Tyson (knee) and Dean Kent (back) are in a race against time to play in the preseason competition. Jack Viney and Michael Hibberd are back in full training.

North Melbourne

Forwards Majak Daw and Ben Brown should be right for round one after suffering knee injuries. Ruckman Todd Goldstein has been on light duties.

Port Adelaide

Angus Monfries (shoulder) won’t resume contact training for another month. Charlie Dixon (ankle) has also been restricted and won’t be rushed back.

Richmond

Jack Riewoldt is training well after an ankle reconstruction and two operations on his little finger. Dion Prestia (knee) has been restricted but should play in the preseason competition.

St Kilda

Jake Carlisle is back in full training after having hip surgery during his year out of the AFL, as is midfielder Luke Dunstan (shoulder).

Sydney

Luke Parker (knee) hopes to play round one despite a limited preseason. Key forward Sam Reid (Achilles) appears in good shape after missing all of last year.

West Coast

Scott Lycett (knee) should return early in the season, with ruck partner Nic Naitanui to be sidelined for most of the year.

Western Bulldogs

Mitch Wallis is hoping to return from his horrific broken leg late in the year. Bob Murphy, Easton Wood, Caleb Daniel and Tom Boyd are among those coming back from surgery.