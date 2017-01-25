Johanna Konta vs Serena Williams: Australian Open tennis live scores, blog

Australian-born Johanna Konta will face an uphill battle when faces tennis legend Serena Williams for a place in the semi-finals. Join The Roar from around 1pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.

Konta has firmed herself as the tournament darkhorse following an outstanding start to the 2017 season. The Sydney-born Briton kicked off the new year in style at Shenzhen with some strong victories to book a quarter-final against Kristyna Pliskova, enduring a three-setter against the Czech to come out on top 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Konta got on the front foot early in the semi-final against Katerina Siniakova, however she couldn’t close out the match when it counted losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Konta then ventured to her hometown of Sydney for the Sydney International, proving herself as one of tennis’ rising talents. The world No.9 opened against Australians Arina Rodionova and Daria Gavrilova winning 6-3, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-3 respectively before going on to a quarter-final with world No.25 Daria Kasatkina.

After a tough second set, Konta pulled through 6-3, 7-5, going on to dispose of Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals off the back of some strong net play and claiming her second career title with a win over world No.3 Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Konta hasn’t dropped a set since arriving down under, defeating Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. The Brit then sent Naomi Osaka packing 6-4, 6-2 before defeating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1 and Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-4, took book a place against world No.2 Serena Williams.

Konta will need to secure an early break if she is to be a chance and must shut down Serena Williams’ powerful game. If Konta loses her rhythm, she could find herself falling to defeat quickly and must remain consistent, staying level-headed.

Having not played since the US Open in September of last year when she lost her world No.1 status to Angelique Kerber, Williams opened the year in Auckland, making a shock second round exit to Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 after defeating Pauline Parmentier in the first round 6-3, 6-4.

The six-time Australian Open champion has faced a tough draw and is yet to show any signs of cracking. She began her campaign against world No.59 Swiss Belinda Bencic, winning out in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 before knocking off the 61st ranked Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-4.

Williams’ next task was rising American 23-year-old Nicole Gibbs who caused some upsets in the opening rounds before falling to the former world no.1 6-1, 6-3.

Williams proved her credentials with her toughest match against 16th seed Barbora Strycova, earning a 7-5, 6-4 scalp.

If she manages to win through to the final against some formidable opposition, there is a possibility she could play against her sister Venus for what would be only Serena’s second title in 36 months, a rare drought for the greatest female tennis player of all-time.

Konta and Williams have never played each other before and the winner will take on either fifth seed Karolina Pliskova or tournament surprise packet Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

Prediction

Konta will send Williams crashing out in the American’s quest to regain her status as the world’s best, going a step further to her first grand slam crown.

Konta in three sets.

Join The Roar for live coverage from around 1pm (AEDT) or at the completion of Karolina Pliskova versus Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and be sure to drop a comment below.