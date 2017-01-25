Ken Rosewall proved age no barrier to being a champion

If Roger Federer wins his next two matches at the Australian Open, he will raise his career record to 18, and become the fourth oldest men’s grand slam champion.
Ken Rosewall is the man three in front of him. The now 82-year-old has never been given enough recognition and credit for his extraordinary longevity.
Rosewall won four Australian singles, in 1953, 1955, 1971 and 1972 – that’s 19 years between first and last.
He won two French in 1953 and 1968 – 15 years apart.
The stat that hurts ‘Muscles’ the most were the four losing Wimbledon finals in 1954, 1956, 1970, and 1974 – with 20 years separating first and last.
And he won two US in 1956 and 1970 – 14 years apart.
Rosewall missed 40 slams when he was a pro and the sport was amateur. It would be reasonable to assume he would have won 15 of them, taking his tally to 23.
It’s doubtful Federer will get that far, so if Rosewall suffers compared to modern day players, it hasn’t been a level playing field.
Rod Laver was another who suffered from missing 20 slams for the same reason. It would be realistic to assume he would have won at least ten of them, taking his career tally to 21.
There’s no argument the 35-year-old Federer has been a modern-day marvel, even though he hasn’t won a slam title since the 2012 Wimbledon. But he’s going gangbusters at Melbourne Park, with shots all over the court.
He beat Jurgen Melzer first up in four sets, then Noah Rubin in three.
Next to go was the very tough-to-beat Tomas Berdych, in straight sets, and the highly ranked Kei Nishikori, in five.
Last night he dismantled the giant-killing German Mischa Zverev, as a warm-up to take on compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the semis, with Federer leading 18-3 in the compatriots’ head-to-head.
If he reaches the final, Federer leads Milos Raonic 9-3 head-to-head, but trails Rafael Nadal 11-23.
One thing is for sure, if the Fed Express lifts the coveted trophy, it will be a universally popular victory.
The honour roll
Ken Rosewall: 37 years, two months and one day when he won the 1972 Australian Open
Rosewall: 36-2-12 winning the 1971 Australian Open
Rosewall: 35-10-11 winning the 1970 US Open
Andres Gimeno: 34-10-1 winning the 1972 French Open
Rosewall: 33-7-7 winning the 1968 French Open
Andre Agassi: 32-8-28 winning the 2003 Australian
Thanks for this David. Roger Federer has played wonderful tennis so far in this Australian Open. I don’t think anyone expected him to be this good at his age after 6 months injury layoff (including he himself, from what he has said).
However as the commentators have been marvelling at the standard of his play and his longevity, I have said several times (to no one in particular) ‘what about Ken Rosewall?’. So I am pleased you have paid tribute to one of our greatest tennis champions.
I saw Ken Rosewall and Lew Hoad (another of our past champions, but one who sadly died much too young) play Davis Cup for Australia against the USA in Adelaide in 1956 – on grass courts and with wooden rackets. I was very young and it was the first time I had ever seen tennis played. I was instantly ‘hooked’. Ken Rosewall’s glorious backhand was the equal of Federer’s (and was of course single-handed as was virtually every player’s back then).
It was also a predominantly serve-and-volley style of play, which was a more exciting spectacle than some of the slugfests we now see. I was interested to hear Federer tell Jim Courier that it is his own preferred way of playing and he was sorry that most matches are now played as heavy hitting from the baseline.
It is a pity that the amateur/pro crossover era meant that the world’s best players were not able to play the major championships for quite some years. As you have said, Rosewall and Laver (and Hoad) would undoubtedly have won more majors had they been able to play them during that period.