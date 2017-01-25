Melbourne City: Pretenders or contenders?

Roy O'Donovan of the Mariners is confronted by Tim Cahill of City. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

Melbourne City might just be the biggest tease in the A-League.

The club’s stagnation and inability to meet expectations has left fans greatly frustrated year after year.

This season City’s struggle to perform to the expected standards have been magnified to greater effect following quite an active and successful transfer period, acquiring some real talent to push for silverware.

Currently sitting third, the club would certainly feel as though they have underachieved considering the remarkable talent at their disposal.

The most notable criticism to City’s first half of the season has been their lack of conviction in front of goal when the game is in the balance.

Where scoring numerous goals in matches has previously been City’s forte, in season 2016-17 the Melbourne side have been unable to re- capture that ruthlessness in burying teams and winning convincingly.

But ultimately a win is a win is it not?

When a club has the attacking arsenal that City have there really is no excuse as to why they shouldn’t be punishing teams, as opposed to merely scraping home against weaker opposition.

Has there been much improvement in their attacking half?

On paper, City arguably have the most formidable attacking line up in the league. The depth and quality of such was showcased in their most recent match where both Anthony Caceres and Fernando Brandan came on as substitutes.

Both players would without a doubt start in most if not all A-League outfits, having established themselves as competent footballers.

So with so much quality on the park, why have City found it so difficult to bury teams?

Many of us were sucked in early in the season following City’s 4-1 thumping of their cross town rivals, stamping their authority as the team to beat.

However 14 rounds and an FFA Cup win later, City sit in quite an awkward position where top spot seems almost out of reach and sit six points behind the Victory in second.

At this stage last season the Melbourne side had put a whopping 40 goals past opposition goalkeepers, going on to eventually score 63 goals at the end of 27 rounds.

A pivotal reason for such a significant goal difference was one Aaron Mooy, whose departure along with Harry Novillo would have nonetheless impacted the side.

However one would have thought that the additions of Tim Cahill, Brandan and Bruce Kamau, to name a few, would have been more than capable to fill such holes.

Despite showing glimpses of what they are capable of, City’s goal scoring tally – impressive as it may be – is merely a shadow of last seasons after sixteen rounds.

As a result City are ultimately being punished for their lack of conviction. They are often conceding goals against the run of play, most notably in the final fifteen minutes where the club have conceded six goals, the second highest in the league.

Melbourne City came close to pinching the Premiers Plate last season and in 2016-17 they would have been hoping to go one step further. We are now past the half way point and the Premiership seems as though it is Sydney’s to lose, meaning that City’s chance to shine lies in the finals series.

The club ticked a massive box in claiming their inaugural trophy in November, but for many the real success lies in lifting the Premiers Plate and Championship at the end of the season.

The unfortunate departure of manager John Van’t Schip would have hurt the side, however there is still plenty of football to be played including the much anticipated Melbourne Derby.

The time is now for City to shake off the pretenders stigma and solidify themselves as genuine contenders.