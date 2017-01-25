Nick Phipps re-commits to Australian rugby

The New South Wales Waratahs have announced they have re-signed experienced scrumhalf Nick Phipps, who will remain in the Wallabies picture until at least 2019 with the new deal.

The 28-year-old Phipps, who has played 97 matches in the Super Rugby competition and has 52 Wallabies Test caps to his name, will be aiming to go past 100 matches this season and said playing for his state meant a lot to him.

“New South Wales is where I was born and where I grew up. It means a lot to me, as it does to a lot of the boys in the team, to pull on the Waratahs jersey and represent our home state,” Phipps said.

“The season ahead is really exciting. We’ve got a good mix of players, new energy and experienced leaders, so I’m looking forward to continue to come together as a team and see where we can go.

“This club has a really proud history and it’s our job to build on that legacy that we can be proud of for years to come.”

The new deal confirms Phipps will remain in Australian Rugby until at least the next World Cup, which will be contested during 2019 in Japan.

After starting his Super Rugby career in 2010 with the Melbourne Rebels, Phipps’ signature was captured by the Waratahs at the start of 2014 and he hasn’t looked back, being a key part of the side.

Phipps made his Wallabies debut in 2011, but has come on in leaps and bounds, playing 13 of the Wallabies’ 15 Test matches in 2016.

The scrumhalf said he was excited to continue his role in the Wallabies team after reaching a major milestone in his 50th match last year.

“I’m also really excited at the opportunity to potentially represent my country again this season. I really enjoyed the environment of the squad last year, especially the experience of bringing up my 50th cap on the Spring Tour.

“The Wallabies squad is continuing to grow and I want to be playing some good footy for the Tahs so that I’ll have the best chance to run out in the Gold jersey later this year.”