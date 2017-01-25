Remembering the other Pistol Pete

Twenty-nine years ago, on the morning of January 5, 1988, Pete Maravich was casually competing in a friendly game of half-court basketball in a church gymnasium in Pasadena, CA. It would be his last moment on earth.

After playing several games at half-speed, Pete’s heart gave out. He collapsed and never regained consciousness. He was just 40 years old. That evening major television networks across the USA featured stories about his incredible life and unexpected death during their news broadcasts.

It just didn’t seem possible. Pistol Pete? Dead of a heart attack?

Seven days later when Pete’s autopsy became public, it provided a stunning revelation that recast Pete Maravich’s entire career. The coroner explained that Pete had lived his entire life with a severely defective heart. He was born without a left coronary artery. It was an ultra-rare condition that causes death in early childhood with only a small percentage of victims surviving past their teens.

Pete Maravich should never have been cleared to play organised sports in high school, let alone compete with the best in the NBA.

It seemed nothing could keep Pete from playing basketball.

The Pete Maravich who collapsed in Pasadena was a humble and religious family man. Jesus Christ had come into his life five years earlier and transformed him. His burning dream of basketball glory, inherited from his father, was replaced with a totally new purpose. He now lived to be a good father and husband, read scripture, and share his testimony.

This quiet, grateful and content version of Pete Maravich stood in stark contrast to the young man who first burst into the United States sports consciousness in the fall of 1967. Back then basketball was Pete’s religion and he played the game like a man possessed.

If you’re not familiar with Pete Maravich, what I am about to tell you will seem absurd and borderline cartoonish. In just 83 varsity basketball games at Louisiana State University (freshmen were ineligible to play on the varsity until 1972) Pete scored 3,677 points. Again, 83 games, 3,667 points. That works out to an average of 44.2 points per game.

No one who has ever played DI basketball has come close to a 44-point average over their college career. Not Wilt Chamberlain, not Larry Bird, not Michael Jordan. Held since 1970, it remains one of sport’s ‘unbreakable’ records.

And there’s one more detail worth noting when writing about Pete’s scoring: he played before the NCAA instituted the three-point shot. Of course no one can say with certainty what Pete’s scoring average would have been (estimates range from 48 to 57 points per game) but it’s fair to say that all the college hotshots since 1986 have had a distinct advantage. Yet none have even come close.

To illustrate the magnitude of Pete’s achievement, in 2016, Howard’s James Daniel III led the nation in scoring with a 27.1 average.

Even though Pete scored more total points in three seasons of college basketball than anyone else has scored in four, it wasn’t just his amazing scoring ability that made him so compelling to watch. He could also dribble and pass with mind-blowing precision and creativity.

During his childhood, with his father’s input, Pete developed a complex and innovative basketball skill-set. In fact, acquiring those skills was his childhood. He would methodically and obsessively run exacting drills for hours on end, often alone in a gym, so that they would be second-nature when called for during an actual game.

Pete had a real talent for practice and repetition. He once explained his dedication to preparation, “You don’t get here by wishing it.” He would practice for up to 8 hours a day honing his skills.

Pete was also a born showman. On the court, he dripped charisma. He would effortlessly add subtle grace notes to each audacious shot or magical no-look pass. He loved bringing the crowd to their feet—it’s how he expressed himself.

He was like a skinny white Globetrotter competing in a real game. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. It was other-worldly—a glimpse into the future of basketball.

Oh, and he had that sweet nickname: Pistol Pete. A nickname he earned for his shoot from the hip motion.

Pete’s LSU teams sold out arenas from coast-to-coast as fans flocked to get an up-close look at this sad-eyed, fearless, basketball magician who racked up points like no one before. Women screamed when he jogged out for the lay-up line and often stormed the court to try and rip out locks of his thick mop-top hair.

Kids across the country began wearing his trademark floppy grey socks. Even I – nearly 20 years after his passing – wore my hair and socks like Maravich.

There were Maravich figurines, photo books, songs, magazine stories, posters…no college hoopster had ever experienced anything like it. It was Beatlemania on a basketball court.

After Pete’s record-setting years at LSU, it was time to take his act to the big time: professional basketball.

At the time two basketball leagues, the NBA and its upstart rival, the ABA, were desperate to sign-up Maravich and his dazzling bag-of-tricks. A fierce bidding war erupted and, when the smoke cleared, the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks emerged victorious, signing him to a $1.9million contract (roughly $11.9 million in today’s figures) – the largest contract in the history of professional basketball. Just another record for Pete Maravich.

Unfortunately the outlandish dollar amount of his contract caused deep resentment and jealousy with many players in the League, especially on his new team. The rich contract kicked off a period of great unhappiness for Pete.

His unique, creative, wondrous style was not embraced by many sportswriters, coaches and teammates. They thought it was needless showboating.

Plus Pete’s LSU reputation as a careless, shot-happy gunner hung on him like a heavy blanket. He tried everything to transcend his reputation but it was a battle he couldn’t seem to win.

Eventually, the unthinkable happened to Pete Maravich. He began to dislike basketball. It was almost Shakespearean. The very activity he had fervently dedicated his life to—now tortured him.

You could see it on his face and soon his body reacted. He came down with severe mononucleosis and later developed Bell’s palsy. He became increasingly moody and paranoid. He wanted out. He dreamed of winning just one just one Championship to forever silence his critics – and then walking away from it all.

Through all of it Maravich had a special relationship with the fans. He was unshakeable in his belief that, in addition to trying to win every game, he had an obligation to entertain the crowd. After all, the people who came through the turnstiles were the reason pro basketball existed at all. They “paid the freight.” As a result, every city he visited had throngs of dedicated Pistol fans.

After four years, and three early Playoff exits, Atlanta management had enough of the Maravich show. He was traded to the expansion New Orleans Jazz for six players.

Playing in the massive Superdome, Pete slowly rediscovered some of his lost passion for the game. He had many spectacular nights, once dropping 68 points on the Knicks, and even leading the NBA in scoring.

By his fourth season with the Jazz, Pete was playing inspired ball and steering the team to a Playoff berth. Then, the unthinkable happened.

In the midst of a franchise-high ten-game winning streak, Pete suffered a devastating knee injury while throwing a half-court, between-the-legs pass during a blowout win over Buffalo. It was Pete’s 15th assist of the game. He was wheel-chaired off the court and was never the same after that night.

Pete courageously played on for two more seasons but it was obvious that he was damaged goods—both mentally and physically. There were still nights where he looked like the Pete of old but his passion for the game had mostly been extinguished. He ended up as a reserve for the Boston Celtics. He was offered a contract to play another year in Boston but he had had enough.

He walked away without ever winning a title. Right on cue, the Celtics went on to win the 1981 NBA Championship. To add another punch to Pete the NBA had implemented the three-point line in his final season (he finished his career 12-21 from the 3pt line, oh what could have been!)

Pete’s exit from the NBA was inglorious and humiliating—the mirror image of his triumphant entrance. He became a cautionary tale of a player who cared too much about the game. And there was some truth to that.

Without basketball Pete became severely depressed. He likened it to being a heroin addict who has to quit cold turkey. He wondered what was the point of it all? All those hours, days, months and years of methodically practicing alone in a gymnasium. He became bitter, gave away his basketball memorabilia, and stockpiled gold coins, certain of an impending global financial crash. He was despondent and, in his darkest moments, suicidal.

Then, in late 1982, he found the answer to his searching: religion. It was through Christ he finally experienced peace, purpose and happiness. The remaining years of his life were spent in contentment. He started a Christian/vegetarian youth basketball camp and began to share his testimony.

At about the same time something else, quite unexpected, started to happen. The reputation and influence of Pete Maravich, the basketball player, was also reborn. It began in early 1984 and continues to this day.

In February 1984, the NBA premiered a new promotional tool called All-Star Weekend. Hoping to capitalize on the rising popularity of its brand, the League presented a slate of fan-friendly basketball exhibitions as bonus television programming the day before the All-Star game.

There was a dunk contest, a three-point competition, and an NBA Legends game. At age 36, Pete was asked to play in the Legends game. He didn’t want any part of it. But his wife, Jackie, insisted it would be great for him. So he reluctantly agreed to join in.

He showed up at All-Star weekend looking nothing like an old-timer. He was a svelte 190 pounds, having embraced a new, vegetarian health-food diet. His knee had completely recovered and there was a spring back in his step. It wasn’t that surprising, just five years earlier he was the starting guard in the actual NBA All-Star game.

Most astonishing for Pete was the amazing reception he got from the fans. He couldn’t believe they still cared so much.

But it wasn’t only ageing fans who were thrilled to see Pete. Several young NBA stars, who grew up watching Pete Maravich, were effusive with their appreciation of Pete’s ahead-of-his-time basketball contribution. They didn’t consider him a selfish showboat, in fact, just the opposite: they loved his daring creatively on the court and tried to emulate some of his impossible passes and shots.

Two players in particular, Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas, talked at length about Pete and his profound influence on their games.

Isiah: “The guy who changed basketball for me was Pistol.”

Magic: “That’s where I saw it all, from Pistol Pete. That’s where I got it from.”

The League itself was also changing. The flamboyant moves that Pete was harshly criticised for during his pro career were now openly encouraged and celebrated by the mid-1980s. Led by the ‘Showtime’ Lakers, basketball highlights were played over and over on the burgeoning sports cable network ESPN.

The future of basketball, which Pete foresaw, was starting to manifest.

After the All-Star game festivities, the NBA called Pete with an offer to play in a series of exhibition games overseas. The Basketball Hall of Fame inducted him on the first ballot.

Pete’s NBA jersey was retired in Salt Lake City Utah. His high-school jersey was retired in Raleigh. He provided colour-commentary for college basketball games. And joined a Christian Globetrotter-type exhibition team.

Pete had tried to turn his back on the game but he eventually realized that his star-crossed basketball journey was a critical element of his religious transformation and the perfect tool to help him spread “the word.”

Just months before he died, Pete video-taped a four-volume basketball instructional series called Homework Basketball. The videos contain detailed instructions of the many “creative fundamentals” Pete and his father developed years earlier.

On the tapes Pete enthusiastically demonstrates an array of shooting, dribbling, ball-handling and passing drills (he didn’t have much to say about defense). The drills range from simple to nearly impossible. Despite the cheesy music and graphics, it’s a fascinating and revealing look at how, through years of compulsive practice, a boy made himself into one of the most skilled players in basketball history.

In early 1988, Pete’s heart finally gave out while playing ball in a church gymnasium.

He left behind his beloved wife and two young sons. He now lives on in the hearts of those who knew him, the memories of those who saw him, and in old news accounts, photographs, film and videotape.

But Pete also lives on in the many generations of basketball players who continue to echo his style of play.

We see flashes of Maravich in Stephen Curry, and JJ Reddick – high scorers who thrilled us with Pistol-style shooting exhibitions.

We see Pete in the creative, crowd-pleasing, passing and dribbling skills of NBA guards Steve Nash, Chris Paul or Jason Williams.

When Washington’s John Wall unleashes his signature “now-you-see-it-now-you-don’t” ball fake —it’s just another classic Maravich move, which was most famously executed on Jerry West back in January 1972.

And in Ricky Rubio, who bears a weirdly close resemblance to Pete both physically and stylistically (except the scoring part obviously), we can see Maravich-like passing, ball-handling and astonishing court vision.

It’s fun, but unfair, to hyper-glorify those who played in the past: real flaws get airbrushed out leaving a false, pristine image. Pete Maravich, the dazzling basketball magician, was not without weaknesses as a player. He was, at times, a temperamental teammate. He was voted one of the NBA’s Top 50 players but never led any team, college or pro, to a Championship. And, for all the talk of being the greatest ball-handler ever, he had a lot of turnovers. In the ‘77-78 season—he averaged 5 per game.

Former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Rick Adelman has had a unique perspective on Maravich and several players who evoke his spirit. Adelman was Pete’s teammate in New Orleans. He later coached the flashy Jason Williams in Sacramento and coached Ricky Rubio. He also coached Steve Nash and Magic Johnson in All-Star games.

From Adelman’s point of view, in 2012, there is really no comparison when it came to skill level: “I’ve never seen anybody as talented as Pete was handling a basketball.”

Pete Maravich left us 29 years ago: a mystical, legendary figure in the history of the sport. A tortured visionary, with a miracle heart, who opened up basketball up to a world of imagination, self-expression and possibility.

Just like Michael Jordan and a host of other NBA players there will never be another Pistol Pete Maravich but you can always check out his old basketball highlights online. Or even better, just look around. You can still see him in the form of every basketball player to play the game.

On January 4 of this year almost 29 years to the day of his death the Atlanta Hawks announced they would finally be retiring Pete Maravich’s #44 jersey to the rafters.

The jersey retirement is set to take place on March 3 in a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.