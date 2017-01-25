Scorchers vs Stars semi: Five talking points

The Perth Scorchers defeated the Melbourne Stars and will now host the BBL final at the WACA. Here are five talking points.

Mitchell Johnson is still of the best bowlers in the country

This one couldn’t be any more obvious with a bowling sheet reading:

W..W……..W….1.1..1.

The fiery quick produced one of the greatest ever Big Bash bowling performances to set his side up for an emphatic victory. Since being out of competitive cricket for over 12 months, Johnson has lost not a single bit of pace, his fastest delivery clocking in at 146km/h.

The 36-year-old claimed two-wickets in his first over, dismissing openers Rob Quiney and Luke Wright for ducks. The former came off his first ball of the innings, a short ball down leg-side which landed directly into the lap of the man at fine leg. Johnson then went on to land the big scalp of Kevin Pietersen (5) in the fifth over after he chipped one out to midwicket.

As well as claiming early wickets, Johnson proved to be extremely economical – bowling two maidens’ and failing to concede a run until his 18th delivery. With 21 dot balls beside his name, it is the most economical spell in the history of the Big Bash.

Johnson, who retired from all forms of international cricket at the end of 2015 may just be getting a tap on the shoulder from chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. If not, significant IPL interest beckons.

The Stars unearth a new batting talent

With his side at 3-21 in the fourth over of a semi-final, the three highest run-scorers of the season back in the sheds, youngster Seb Gotch was under severe pressure.

In just his fourth T20 match the 23-year-old produced a gutsy knock, seeing out the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar to work his side towards a somewhat respectable total.

Standing at just 168cm, the pocket rocket blasted three fours’ and three sixes’ on his way to 48 off 47 balls. With no other stars batsman making over 30, Gotch played a lone hand – his shot of the night coming of the Ashton Agar, producing a Tillakaratne Dilshan-like scoop for four over short leg.

With speculation surrounding Matthew Wade’s potential move to Tasmania for domestic cricket and Peter Handscomb making a name for himself at international level, the Vics may soon be looking for a suitor to take over the gloves and Gotch may just get that opportunity.

Who comes in for Shaun Marsh?

After failing to make much of an impact for a large part of BBL06, Shaun Marsh is back to his best after hitting back-to-back half-centuries. It is the perfect form-line for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Despite speculation that the superstar may be dropped in the lead up to the final minor round, coach Justin Langer opted to stick by him – instructing him to “play fearlessly” after being shifted down the order to first drop.

After coming in during the second over, the left-hander didn’t miss a single beat on his way to an unbeaten 56 off just 44 balls to lead his sides’ small run-chase.

The absence of Marsh is a huge blow for the Scorchers who will now need to find a replacement to strengthen their batting stocks. With six genuine bowling options already it will be interesting to see if the Scorchers opt to recall all-rounder Hilton Cartwright for the final or bring in Cameron Bancroft to sure up their top order.

The semi-finals curse continues for the Stars

Despite making the Big Bash League finals every single season since its inauguration in 2011-12, the Melbourne Stars have won just 1/6. Four of these defeats have come directly at the hands of the Scorchers.

Surely it is time for some sort of squad re-build, focusing purely on trying to retain talent for the finals series rather than doing enough to qualify then not being strong enough to go all the way.

For the last four seasons the Stars have lost the likes of Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Adam Zampa, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb and John Hastings due to the ODI duties, requiring a number of spots to be filled by guys who haven’t played anywhere near enough BBL cricket in any given season.

Can the Scorchers win the BBL-WBBL double?

The Thunder did it last year and with the Scorchers women’s team into their first final, can they squeeze a couple more trophies into the already jammed cabinet? It will be the final ever BBL match at the WACA and what a huge way it would be to sign off with dual Perth titles.

Both sides’ won their semi-finals in convincing fashion on an unusually slow track – or as KP would say “very very very slow”.

No matter the result of tonight’s second semi, we are sure to be crowning either dual or triple BBL Champions with the Sixers and Heat having one title to their names and the Scorchers winning back to back tittles in BBL03-04.