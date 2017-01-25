Tell us what you think: Who are your Australians and UnAustralians of the year?

This week on Roar LIVE, we’re hosting our very own Australia Day ceremony, and we want to know who you think should be the winners.

Today Malcolm Turnbull will be presenting a very deserving legend with this year’s Australian Of The Year gong, so we thought it was only fitting to host our own awards.

The categories are as follows:

Australian Of The Year: Which Aussie sportsperson do you think has embodied the true nature of Australia’s sporting culture? Who played with the most mongrel, who was the most obnoxious, who abused the opposition most ferociously – the criteria is in your hands!

UnAustralian Of The Year: On the flip side of that, who do you think turned their back on Australia’s sporting culture (not that it’s necessarily a bad thing…)?

Adopt An Aussie: With Australia Day comes a new batch of Australian citizens – which international sportsperson would you like to see given an Aussie passport? It could be a purely tactical reason (i.e. Joe Root so we can reclaim the Ashes) or someone you just think is a closet Australian and would be a perfect fit in our sporting landscape.

Get your answers and explanations in the comments and we’ll get to them at 1pm today on Roar Live.