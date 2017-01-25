Tommy Oar staying put at Brisbane Roar

 

By Vince Rugari

    Tommy Oar says there’s no substance to rumours he will leave Brisbane Roar during the January transfer window and expects to see out the remainder of his contract with the A-League club.

    Speculation has lingered for months that the winger would leave for either China or the Middle East, but no concrete offers have been forthcoming.

    The 25-year-old is contracted to the Roar for another year and will become a marquee player next season as part of his back-ended deal.

    Another foray into Europe is by no means out of the question – but until something comes up, the fringe Socceroo is happy to stay put in his home state.

    “I guess there’s been a lot of rumours around,” Oar said.

    “For me, I haven’t heard anything about any substance to those rumours.

    “My focus has been purely on here and performing well this season.

    “There’s no real reason I can see that anything would change for me in the six months to a year.

    “I really want to win something with the club this year and I think we have the quality to do that, so beyond that, I’m not looking any further.”

    Oar has scored once and provided four assists in 16 A-League appearances for Brisbane this season as he attempts to build form ahead of Australia’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Iraq in March.

    © AAP 2017
