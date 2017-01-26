Australia vs Pakistan: Fifth ODI cricket live scores

 
Vinay Lakshman Roar Rookie

By , Vinay Lakshman is a Roar Rookie

Tagged:
 , , , ,

    0 Have your say

    More Videos More Cricket Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Australia v Pakistan

    ADELAIDE OVAL, JANUARY 26, 2017

    5th ODI - AUS v PAK

    		  
    To Be Played: 2:20PM AET
    Australia Over:   RR:
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    * 0
    0
    Pakistan
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    *
    Recent Overs:
    Last Wicket:
    Current Partnership: runs, 0 balls, RR:

    View full scoreboard

    Australia and Pakistan will be keen to finish off their ODI series on a high when they face off at the Adelaide Oval for the fifth and final ODI. Join The Roar for live scores from 2:20pm (AEDT).

    Australia have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, but playing at home is a matter of pride, especially on Australia Day.

    Since the shock six-wicket loss in the second ODI, the Australians have been untroubled. The third ODI saw the locals coolly chase down the required total with five overs and five wickets to spare.

    Following that, the Australians put on another dominant display in Sydney: scoring more than 350 and then comfortably sealing the match with the ball.

    As for Pakistan, they have shown glimpses of brilliance with the ball and bat, but – apart from the second ODI – they have struggled to provide more than mere glimpses.

    Their batsmen seem unable to convert solid starts into match-winning innings, with four of Pakistan’s batsmen having scored over 30 in Sydney, but none able to capitalise with centuries.

    Add to this their deplorable fielding displays and you have a side in strife. Pakistan will be eager to regain some pride after the weak showings since the second ODI, but they will need to fix a lot if they are to finish the series with a win.

    Prediction
    The Pakistanis have not defeated Australia at the Adelaide Oval in over 20 years, but they will be motivated to right the wrongs of this ODI series. Australia also have one eye on the crucial Test series against India and won’t play flat-out.

    However, the home side will win this. Their depth is remarkable and there are plenty of players in the side who are keen to make a statement.

    Australia to cap off a magnificent summer and make it 4-1.

    Join The Roar from 2:20pm (AEDT) for live scores from the match.

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for The Roar, get in touch.