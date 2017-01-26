Australia vs Pakistan: Fifth ODI cricket live scores

Australia and Pakistan will be keen to finish off their ODI series on a high when they face off at the Adelaide Oval for the fifth and final ODI. Join The Roar for live scores from 2:20pm (AEDT).

Australia have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, but playing at home is a matter of pride, especially on Australia Day.

Since the shock six-wicket loss in the second ODI, the Australians have been untroubled. The third ODI saw the locals coolly chase down the required total with five overs and five wickets to spare.

Following that, the Australians put on another dominant display in Sydney: scoring more than 350 and then comfortably sealing the match with the ball.

As for Pakistan, they have shown glimpses of brilliance with the ball and bat, but – apart from the second ODI – they have struggled to provide more than mere glimpses.

Their batsmen seem unable to convert solid starts into match-winning innings, with four of Pakistan’s batsmen having scored over 30 in Sydney, but none able to capitalise with centuries.

Add to this their deplorable fielding displays and you have a side in strife. Pakistan will be eager to regain some pride after the weak showings since the second ODI, but they will need to fix a lot if they are to finish the series with a win.

Prediction

The Pakistanis have not defeated Australia at the Adelaide Oval in over 20 years, but they will be motivated to right the wrongs of this ODI series. Australia also have one eye on the crucial Test series against India and won’t play flat-out.

However, the home side will win this. Their depth is remarkable and there are plenty of players in the side who are keen to make a statement.

Australia to cap off a magnificent summer and make it 4-1.

Join The Roar from 2:20pm (AEDT) for live scores from the match.