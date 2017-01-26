Behind the barriers: Five bets for Australia Day

Wheal Leisure was the highlight last week at the Valley, getting the job done despite a tough run. Australia Day gives us a couple of really good meetings at Randwick and Caulfield.

Here are my five bets.

Bet 1: All up win – Harpers Choice (Randwick R1)/Tulip (Caulfield R4)

This looks pretty straight forward to my eye. Harpers Choice spanked them last time over 1900m at Canterbury and was dominant on the line despite being the first horse under pressure. He should take care of them, but keep in mind he is accepted for Rosehill on Saturday.

If he is out, then just butter up on Tulip. She’ll win the Blue Diamond and should kick off her charge by winning the Preview. Her debut win was outstanding, registering a time that was the quickest of any two-year-old over that track and distance for some time.

Bet 2: Win – Randwick Race Two Number 3 Drachenfels

He was a real money muncher and favourite with bookies in his first prep, but I’m keen to see what he does here. His four career runs have resulted in three placings and a fourth to Comin’ Through, who went on to win the Carbine Club and is touted as a Group l winner in waiting.

His trials have been outstanding and really, he looks like a Group 1 horse. He just needs to produce it on race day.

Bet 3: Win – Randwick Race Six Number 1 Destiny’s Kiss

Destiny’s Kiss is an in-form stayer for the Joe Pride stable, who should bounce back onto the winners’ list. He had no luck with the way the track played in the Gosford Cup, given it was a dynamite leaders track, so he had no hope.

He gets back to Randwick and will get cushion due to recent wet weather. He just needs to hold his form to win this one.

Bet 4: Each-way – Caulfield Race Seven Number 2 Humidor

Humidor is a very good Kiwi galloper who has his first run for Darren Weir. He was Group l placed during the New Zealand Spring before racing like a tired horse in the Cantala.

Now with Weir and we know the record he has with the tried horses. Blinkers are off and he does have a very good fresh record, so the $9 opening price looks good overs to my eye.

Bet 5: Each-way – Randwick Race Eight Number 13 Hot Vinni

Hot Vinni has a horrible racing pattern of getting back and running on, but he is above average and is proven in town. At Canterbury a couple of weeks ago, the negative ride cost him a win. He got back to last near the rails and was never really clear until the 100m when savaging the line.

He will love the spacious surroundings Randwick has to offer, and they will go quick here.