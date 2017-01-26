Have City given up on this season already?

As the A-League readies itself for the biggest, bluest Big Blue ever – one trembling with excitement at the prospect of a renewed interstate rivalry that, until now, has been dwarfed by the city derbies that illuminate the fixture list – there was a quiet announcement made by Melbourne City.

Michael Valkanis, formerly the interim-head coach, has been appointed to the position permanently, which means at least until the end of this season.

Accompanying the announcement, Melbourne City FC Vice-Chairman Simon Pearce said: “As a club we are completely focused on achieving the remaining objectives we set ourselves for the season. In the board’s view Michael’s appointment puts us in the very best possible position to do that.”

Does it really? And what are these remaining objectives? Certainly, prior to the season commencing, the overarching objective for the most expensively assembled A-League squad in history would have been to win the league, win the grand final, and fix a new, golden adornment to the grand spire of the Cathedral of Australian football.

Last season had been an exciting success, in so many preparatory ways, but that was the soft opening; this season was going to be the main event.

The first part of their pre-season plan seems wholly unrealistic now, with Sydney FC frankly offering up a historic half-season, and the Victory not far behind.

Complacency, an odd defensive system, and some plain bad luck has meant the Citizens have slipped, platinum jewellery scuffed and jangling awkwardly, into a state of relative mediocrity.

If Sydney win tonight, and City lose to Newcastle – an unlikely loss, but still obviously possible – Tim Cahill and co will be 17 points behind the leaders.

They will have just eight more rounds to make up the ground. That’s the state of things now – or, potentially, to come – with even the hope of a minor premiership dangling perilously by a thread.

But this wasn’t the case a few rounds ago. When John van’t Schip departed the club, he did so for wholly understandable reasons, but by that time his team had drawn or lost their past four league matches.

The feeling – even before the season began – was that van’t Schip was unlikely to be City manager next season anyway. The vetting process for a replacement manager, of the requisite stature and gravitas, must have been going on for a while.

Had the process been expedited – naturally, easier said than done – and van’t Schip shown the door after, say, the derby loss to the Victory – which was followed by two poor draws to Perth and Central Coast – then the situation might feel a little different now.

As cruel as it is to say, when a manager is sacked, what often follows is a surge in energy, in spirit, as the reset button is hit and the excitement over a new gaffer bubbles up. City did not make that emphatic clean break with van’t Schip, and now with Valkanis dawdling into the permanent manager’s role, what they appear to have now is a lite-version of the previous regime, a regime that had already shown itself to be falling markedly behind the league pace-setters.

It’s been three weeks since Valkanis assumed control, and there hasn’t been anything particularly encouraging about what he has done, with a loss to Adelaide, sandwiched between two narrow wins over the Wanderers and Central Coast.

Both of those wins, it must also be said, came against ten men. The slump has continued through Valkanis’s first few forays and shows no overt sign of being thrown off.

This isn’t to say the season hasn’t been a good one so far; the FFA Cup victory, and a spot in the finals looking all but assured is very pleasing indeed. The post-season could hold even more glory, provided a sudden lift in form and vim occurs. But for a season so hotly anticipated, for which the club so lavishly pre-planned, this appointment – as much as a young Australian manager is welcome in the league – seems distinctly unambitious.

A marquee gaffer, only available to start next season, may yet be waiting in the wings. But there is a sluggishness to the way City’s campaign has degenerated over these last few months, and it all feels as though it could have been avoided.

Was this supposed to be a transitional year? Tim Cahill will be a year older next season, and the annual turnover of players around the league will no doubt occur, something City cannot expect to be immune from.

A new manager, if he arrives next season, will require a bedding in period of his own, and perhaps a number of new players. As the Victory and Sky Blues stage juggernaut battles above them, thrashing out tangible advantages in an exciting present, City ambitions to join them there, in the elite arena, appear to have been put on hold.