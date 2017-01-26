Coco Vandeweghe vs Venus Williams: Australian Open semi-final tennis live scores

Coco Vandeweghe will be out to continue her giant killing run at the Australian Open and book a place in her first grand slam final against veteran 13th seed Venus Williams. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 2pm (AEDT).

There have been some stunning upsets so far in the Australian Open, but the women’s draw has two unseeded players who have made it all the way to the semi-finals, with Vandeweghe taking on Venus and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni getting to go up against Serena Williams at the semi-final stage.

This all-American battle though is going to be one full of power though, with Williams rediscovering her best on the fast Melbourne Park courts, and Vandeweghe playing some simply incredible shots throughout the tournament.

Vandeweghe would have more or less expected to win her first three matches, but being unseeded herself with very little form to write home about, only dropping a single set – against Eugenie Bouchard – in the third round was beyond the wildest expectations.

What has happened from there though has just about defied belief, as Vandeweghe used the faster courts to her advantage, beating world No.1 Angelique Kerber in straight sets, followed by seventh seed Garbine Muguruza, also in straight sets, winning the second to the tune of 6-0.

Williams, on the other hand has had a pretty straight forward run through the Australian Open after bombing out of Auckland in the second round during the lead-up.

She has only played the one seeded player, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round and even she is seeded 11 spots behind Williams.

All her other matches have come against unseeded players, so it is of little surprise that with her power game on full display she has moved through without dropping a set and only playing two tie-breakers.

The pair have played just once previously, with Williams taking a straight sets victory on the clay courts of Rome last year.

The winner moves onto the final, taking on either Serena Williams or Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

Prediction

Vadeweghe has been playing some stunning tennis, and this is going to be a match dominated by power. Williams has all the experience though, and she will rightly go in as favourite.

This one should go the distance.

Williams in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the match from 2pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your comments throughout the course of the coverage.