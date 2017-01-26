Dante Exum set for All Star weekend appearance

Patty Mills leads Spurs to win over the Nets

He is struggling for minutes with Utah, but Dante Exum has a chance to impress during the NBA’s showpiece All Star weekend.

The Australian has been selected in the international side for the Rising Star Challenge, where he will meet a US team featuring some of the NBA’s best rookies and sophomores.

The match will be played in the lead up to the 66th All Star game on February 19.

Exum, 21, will play alongside Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Jazz teammate Trey Lyles and Denver forward Nikola Jokic.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon, Brandon Ingram and D’Angelo Russell from the Lakers and Indiana star Myles Turner will line up for the Americans.

Exum’s selection comes on the back of a lean past month with the Jazz.

The 2014 No.5 draft pick has averaged 3.2 points in five games in January after falling out of favour with coach Quin Snyder and struggling with injury.

Meanwhile, Exum and Australian Jazz teammate Joe Ingles have celebrated Australia Day with a video posted to Twitter.

“It’s a huge honour to be one of several Australians representing my country,” Exum said.

“Hopefully we do you guys proud.”

Ingles was slightly less patriotic.

“The best thing about having Dante on the team is when I can get his family to bring me things when they come over … just vegemite really,” Ingles said.

RISING STARS CHALLENGE LINE-UPS:

US: Devin Booker (Phoenix), Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee), Marquese Chriss (Phoenix), Brandon Ingram (LA Lakers), Frank Kaminsky (Charlotte), Jalil Okafor (Philadelphia), D’Angelo Russell (LA Lakers), Jonathon Simmons (San Antonio), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Myles Turner (Indiana).

World: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia; Cameroon), Dante Exum (Utah; Australia), Buddy Hield (New Orleans; Bahamas), Nikola Jokic (Denver; Serbia), Trey Lyles (Utah; Canada), Emmanuel Mudiay (Denver; Congo), Jamal Murray (Denver; Canada), Kristaps Porzingis (New York; Latvia), Domantas Sabonis (Oklahoma City; Lithuania), Dario Saric (Philadelphia; Croatia).