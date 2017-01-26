India vs England: International cricket, 1st T20 live scores

England might have won their first game on tour last time out, but India will be out to continue their absolute domination of the tourists when the three-match T20 series gets underway at Green Park in Kanpur. Join The Roar for live scores from 10pm (AEDT).

England have had a woeful time of it on the sub-continent, which is hardly a surprise given the juggernaut India are at home, but moving into the shortest form of the game pressure comes off and with free swinging for the fence may come a level of respectability for England on this tour.

After being blown off the park in the five-match Test series, barely getting close after almost poaching a victory in the first match, they shaped up for the one-day series only to lose it with a match to spare.

India’s batting was simply too much for the England bowling attack, despite the tourists putting up some big scores themselves.

They managed to hit big scores, over 300 in both of the first two matches but it just wasn’t enough as Virat Kohli went crazy, leading the charge for India to get over the line and wrap up the series with a match to play.

The third match got off on a similar foot as England won the toss and again made over the six runs per over mark, all of their batsmen getting starts and the English ending with 321, Jason Roy top scoring from the top of the order.

Hardik Pandya has been in some brilliant form during the one-day series and did it again in the third ODI, being the pick of the bowlers to take 3 for 49. If England can’t find a way to get his bowling away in this match, then it could be the difference between winning and losing.

For the first time though, India’s run chase did fail as the hosts ended up just five runs short of the target. Limiting Virat Kohli to 55 was a big part of that with the bowling of Ben Stokes proving valuable.

Simply put, England must get off to a good start and produce a complete team performance to compete and indeed get the better of an Indian side with Pandya and Kohli leading the way.

Prediction

Despite the fact England will play without pressure here, trying to get something out of this tour has proven difficult for them. They were more competitive in the one-day games, but India just have too many big hitters and will get the job done on a road at Green Park.

India in a close one.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the first T20 from 10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.