Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne Victory need to get their A-League campaign back on track, but a complete performance will be required to upset ladder leaders Sydney FC. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.
Victory’s winning momentum has ended with two straight defeats at the hands of Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix. Now, they will be seeking to rediscover their winning ways against the best team in the competition.
Sydney FC remain undefeated and continue to build a formidable lead at the top of the table. The minor premiership is as good as theirs but Graham Arnold will still demand a top shelf performance against one of their true title challengers.
In their only meeting so far this season, the Victory remain one of the few teams to have really pushed Sydney away from home. Indeed they hit the lead at Allianz Stadium only to lose 2-1 several months ago.
The Victory also failed to convert an advantage last week against Perth away from home and will need to be more ruthless tonight against the most clinical team in the competition.
While Sydney were not at their best against Adelaide recently, they still never looked like losing en route to a simple two-nil victory. The Sky Blues are playing efficient football and continue to press aggressively to force opposition teams into error.
To combat this, Melbourne has to move possession more directly. They can’t afford to move the ball passively when playing out from defence because this allows Sydney the chance to press and win the ball deep in opposition territory.
When Victory find themselves without possession, they too have to press. Too often teams simply sit back against Sydney and allow the Sky Blues to control the ball. To Sydney’s credit, they have built a fear factor and opposition teams are now cautious but such caution won’t yield any results, and Melbourne have to fight fire with fire.
Prediction
At home, Melbourne has something to prove after two recent defeats. Sydney’s momentum however remains very difficult to tip against, but they are not invincible as the Wanderers proved two weeks ago. While Melbourne should improve, Sydney should do enough to secure a draw.
Victory and Sydney to draw 1-1
8:13pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Sydney have trailed for only 73 minutes in total this season. The majority of those minutes came against Melbourne City at ANZ Stadium – the team that I still consider Sydney’s main threat
Victory 0
Sydney 0
8:14pm
pete4 said | 8:14pm | ! Report
You got to say MV must score 1st here
8:11pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:11pm | ! Report
12′ – Sydney starting to dictate terms with possession. Victory pretty aimless with their passing thus far.
8:07pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:07pm | ! Report
8′ – Holosko turns well in the area and shoots straight at the keeper. Danger signs for Victory. Holosko would have scored had he connected better with the ball.
8:06pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:06pm | ! Report
6′ – Victory asking early questions in attack. Sydney though not flustered.
8:03pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:03pm | ! Report
4′ – Khalfallah with the first shot of the match but its well wide. He was in good position at the edge of the box. Sydney push forward now with Bobo. Victory back on the ball
8:13pm
TK said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Don’t need Kalfallah turning up with goals… I just traded him out of my fantasy football squad!!!
8:01pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:01pm | ! Report
2′ – Sydney with possession. Interesting to see how Victory are off the ball. Sydney setting the benchmark in that area.
8:01pm
Midfielder said | 8:01pm | ! Report
Lets all hope it ends nil all with 16 reads cards 8 reds to each side.
7:59pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:59pm | ! Report
KICKOFF
7:53pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:53pm | ! Report
A minute silence for the recent tragedy in Melbourne.
7:52pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:52pm | ! Report
The match is at Etihad Stadium and a good crowd in as well. Victory have to stand up at home…both teams coming out now.
7:49pm
Alan Nicolea said | 7:49pm | ! Report
Two of the A-League’s title contenders face off tonight as Victory hosts Sydney FC. While three points are on the line tonight, Sydney in particular can really establish themselves as the team to beat in the competition by securing a win away from home. Despite their recent defeats, Victory are one of only a few teams to really push Sydney this season and need a win to prove to themselves that they have what it takes to beat Sydney in big matches. Indeed this isn’t about catching the minor premiership, this match is about Victory proving to themselves that when it comes to the crunch, they have what it takes to beat the best team in the competition. Plenty on the line tonight so have your say on the match as it happens right here!