Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne Victory need to get their A-League campaign back on track, but a complete performance will be required to upset ladder leaders Sydney FC. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

Victory’s winning momentum has ended with two straight defeats at the hands of Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix. Now, they will be seeking to rediscover their winning ways against the best team in the competition.

Sydney FC remain undefeated and continue to build a formidable lead at the top of the table. The minor premiership is as good as theirs but Graham Arnold will still demand a top shelf performance against one of their true title challengers.

In their only meeting so far this season, the Victory remain one of the few teams to have really pushed Sydney away from home. Indeed they hit the lead at Allianz Stadium only to lose 2-1 several months ago.

The Victory also failed to convert an advantage last week against Perth away from home and will need to be more ruthless tonight against the most clinical team in the competition.

While Sydney were not at their best against Adelaide recently, they still never looked like losing en route to a simple two-nil victory. The Sky Blues are playing efficient football and continue to press aggressively to force opposition teams into error.

To combat this, Melbourne has to move possession more directly. They can’t afford to move the ball passively when playing out from defence because this allows Sydney the chance to press and win the ball deep in opposition territory.

When Victory find themselves without possession, they too have to press. Too often teams simply sit back against Sydney and allow the Sky Blues to control the ball. To Sydney’s credit, they have built a fear factor and opposition teams are now cautious but such caution won’t yield any results, and Melbourne have to fight fire with fire.

Prediction

At home, Melbourne has something to prove after two recent defeats. Sydney’s momentum however remains very difficult to tip against, but they are not invincible as the Wanderers proved two weeks ago. While Melbourne should improve, Sydney should do enough to secure a draw.

Victory and Sydney to draw 1-1